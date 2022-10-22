Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
Band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local band is counting their blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. 27 News spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
WIBW
Fire crews plan controlled burn Monday at Topeka’s Billard Airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are alerted they might see smoke and flames coming from Topeka’s Billard Airport Monday. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Dept. says it plans to conduct a controlled burn, similar to this one they did Oct. 20 at Forbes Field. The goal is to...
WIBW
One dead after being trapped under tractor-trailer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the 5900 block of SW Davis Rd. on reports of a tractor-trailer rollover accident. The Mission Township Fire Department, Dover Fire Department, and Auburn Fire Department were called to the scene along with...
WIBW
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
WIBW
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
Injuries reported after 2-car crash east of Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Injuries have been reported for a car crash just east of the Topeka city limits on Friday. Two vehicles were involved in a crash at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kansas 4 Highway, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. No road closures have been posted […]
WIBW
Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
3 people, 2 pets escape early morning house fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire near Lake Shawnee Thursday morning. Officials said three people and two pets got out of the home safely. The fire was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday at 4705 SE Croco Rd. Initially, firefighters told 27 News they could not get […]
WIBW
Water main breaks close Topeka streets, heavily affects traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water main breaks have closed lanes of two Topeka streets which will heavily affect traffic. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it closed the far left lane of SE Monroe St. in the 500 block - just north of Sixth St. - due to a water main break.
WIBW
Special Olympics Kansas hosts 5k at Hummer Sports Park to promote social inclusion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas hosted a 5k run and walk for inclusion in Topeka on Saturday. The “Choose to Include” 5k event took place Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park. Special Olympics Kansas partnered with Topeka Public Schools to help raise awareness towards the importance...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call...
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KAKE TV
Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBW
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
Comments / 1