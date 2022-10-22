AWSOM Pet of the Week - Charlie

Photo by Mike Lynn

By Adam Capotorto

This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a dog named Charlie.

Charlie is a 10-year-old, adult Beagle Terrier mix.

He has been at the shelter for about four months.

He is described as very friendly and loving, known for wanting attention, and loving to be active outside.

Charlie has no bite history, has been neutered, and is up to date with his shots.

Charlie is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $250.

About AWSOM

Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe serves as a temporary home for animals waiting to join a family. AWSOM is open every day from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, appointments are required for week-day visits and walk-ins are welcome Friday through Sunday. AWSOM provides shelter and medical care for companion animals where they are free from abuse, hunger, fear, and loneliness until placing the animals in responsible forever homes. AWSOM aims to provide a lasting safe haven and shelter for unwanted companion animals throughout Monroe County, PA. They seek to end the cycle of pet overpopulation through widespread education about – and practice of – spay and neutering. They strive to provide the community with high-quality and affordable veterinary care. Their dream is of a future where the unnecessary killing of homeless pets is rejected nationwide.

AWSOM Address: 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA, United States, 18360

AWSOM Phone Number: (570) 421-3647

AWSOM Website: https://www.awsomanimals.org/index.php

AWSOM Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/awsomanimal