Family: Police-involved fatal shooting of Yoskar Feliz was ‘unjustified’

The family of Yoskar Feliz, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in January rallied Sunday outside of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.

Police responded to a burglary call in the Wakefield section of the Bronx – and said Feliz, who was armed, was robbing his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

According to police, Feliz fired two shots before jumping out of a bedroom window. After leading the police on a chase, police say Feliz pointed a gun at three officers. Those officers then fired upon Feliz, killing him.

Feliz’s family called his death “unjustified” and demanded that the officers involved take responsibility, claiming that police wrongfully fired at Feliz, and that he was never aiming at police.

Feliz’s family tells News 12 they plan to take legal action to try and clear Feliz’s name and for the officers involved to be charged for his death.

When reached for comment, a NYPD spokesperson referred to the initial briefing Chief of Department Kenneth Corey gave to the media on Jan. 20.