Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley
Rob Schneider claimed that Bill Murray "absolutely hated" the "Saturday Night Live" cast when he guest-hosted the NBC comedy sketch series. The 58-year-old "SNL" alum recalled the 72-year-old actor's loathing for the show's cast members during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" Thursday. "He...
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
Geena Davis reveals romantic scene with Tom Hanks that was ‘thankfully’ cut in A League of Their Own
Geena Davis has revealed a “juicy” scene that was cut from A League of Their Own, which involved a romantic moment with co-star Tom Hanks. Davis starred as baseballer Dottie in the 1992 sports comedy classic – a fictional take on the true history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League – opposite Hanks’ Jimmy, the lazy oaf hired as the team’s coach.
Geena Davis’ Husband: Everything About Her 3 Marriages & Longterm Romance With Reza Jarrahy
Geena Davis is an Oscar-winning actress known for films like Thelma & Louise, League of Their Own, & The Accidental Tourist. The actress is not currently married. The stunning activist was married to her costar Jeff Goldblum from camp classic The Fly. Geena was recently honored with The Governor’s Award...
In Style
Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time
There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.
‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history
Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’
“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
William Shatner Doesn’t Know Why ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Leonard Nimoy Ignored Him Before His Death
William Shatner is opening up about his friendship with the late Leonard Nimoy. The two worked together on the iconic Star Trek series and became fast friends. However, William said that after decades of friendship, Leonard seemingly shut him out during the last few months of his life. Leonard passed...
Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'
Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
Jeopardy!’s Mayim Balik reveals producers demanded she change her behavior while hosting game show
JEOPARDY!'S Mayim Bialik has revealed one thing producers demand of her while hosting the game show. Mayim, 46, and her co-host, Ken Jennings, 48, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the future of the game show. The duo sat down with ABC news correspondent, T.J. Holmes, to...
