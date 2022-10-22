ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Geena Davis reveals romantic scene with Tom Hanks that was ‘thankfully’ cut in A League of Their Own

Geena Davis has revealed a “juicy” scene that was cut from A League of Their Own, which involved a romantic moment with co-star Tom Hanks. Davis starred as baseballer Dottie in the 1992 sports comedy classic – a fictional take on the true history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League – opposite Hanks’ Jimmy, the lazy oaf hired as the team’s coach.
In Style

Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time

There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
