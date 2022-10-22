Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Health officials step in after Cleveland man says he is ‘living next to a jungle’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started looking into an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. “No one seems to be doing anything about it, so I called 19 news to see if you could help,” said...
Lorain Co. health officials declare 'spike alert' for numerous overdoses Sunday
Health Officials in Lorain County have declared a "Drug Overdose Spike Alert" after 11 people overdosed on Sunday.
Shaker Square apartment tenants fed up with heating, water, structural issues
Shaker Square tenants like Ronald James, living at the Residences at Shaker Square said they're fed up having to live with intermittent heating issues, water service interruptions and more.
Man in Canada can vote in NE Ohio using someone else’s address — Here’s why
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has uncovered a man living in Canada getting to vote next month in Geauga County even though he hasn’t lived in Northeast Ohio for a very long time.
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for trafficking ‘dangerous drugs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for a fugitive wanted to trafficking “dangerous” drugs in the Cleveland and Euclid areas. U.S. Marshals said Demetrius Jones, 27, is a Black man, about 5′11″ and 157 lbs. Anyone with information on Jones is asked...
Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
1 fatally shot outside of Little Eagle Food Market in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that killed one person outside of Little Eagle Food Market on Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The shooting happened at around...
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
Fire, explosions level Cleveland business
Crews responded to the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland's east side Tuesday.
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
Development projects in Cleveland's MidTown aim to bring energy, business, and housing opportunities to the neighborhood
CLEVELAND — New development projects in Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood are aiming to bring new energy, business, and housing opportunities to the neighborhood. On a tour organized by MidTown Cleveland on Monday, efforts in revitalization and growth were highlighted. Many of the new projects are focused along Euclid Avenue,...
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Cleveland Clinic Police Department looking for missing 83-year-old man
The Cleveland Clinic Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an 83-year-old male who went missing Monday evening.
