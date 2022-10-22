Read full article on original website
WTGS
Parts of Whitaker Street near Forsyth Park reopened after downed power line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police reported that Whitaker Street between Waldburg Street and Park Ave is reopened after downed power lines closed the roadway. Georgia Power is on the scene. SPD recommends detouring around the closure by taking Waldburg to Barnard to Duffy and then back to Whitaker.
WJCL
Police: 3 taken to the hospital after ambulance, tractor trailer collide in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a tractor trailer and ambulance collided in Hinesville. According to Hinesville Police, a Golden Isles ambulance was traveling from Waycross to Savannah overnight when it slammed into the back of a tractor trailer. It happened around 1 a.m....
WJCL
1 person dead in Evans County after driver goes past stop sign, slamming into another vehicle
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Georgia State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. at Hendrix Bridge Road at Highway 169 in Evans County. According to troopers, the driver of a Honda minivan failed to stop...
wtoc.com
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
Glynn County driver's teenage daughter jumps out of school bus before it crashes
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glyn County Schools bus crashed after the driver suffered a medical emergency Friday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The bus travelled off the roadway and through an empty parking lot before hitting the tree line. The only passenger on the bus was a 17-year-old, which the school district confirmed was the driver's daughter.
wtoc.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Hampton County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on US 601 near Causey Road at around 7:25 p.m. The 2020 Jeep Cherokee hit a pedestrian that...
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah release images of suspect in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Police on scene of shooting by Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Police in Savannah have released images of the person they say is a suspect in a shooting weeks ago at Oglethorpe Mall. It was the afternoon of September 27 when officers responded to...
Money from school zone cameras used to fund search for Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been 19 days since little Quinton Simon went missing. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said while they believe Simon is likely dead, they intend to find his remains and bring him home nonetheless. Since this case began, dozens of investigators comprised of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, […]
Police search for suspect accused of September shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in late September near the Oglethorpe Mall. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a 36-year-old man was shot in his thigh on Sept. 27. SPD said the suspect is a young man with short black dreads. At the time of the […]
allongeorgia.com
City of Statesboro Shares Answers to FAQs on Bulloch County’s TSPLOST
The City of Statesboro shared information today to answer the most common questions about the 2023 TSPLOST on the November 8 ballot:. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘁? TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) is a one percent sales tax that if approved by voters, would be used solely to fund transportation projects in Bulloch County. TSPLOST funds can be used for roads, streets, bridges, public transit, airports, and all accompanying infrastructure and services necessary to provide access to these transportation facilities. Below are some photos of projects within the City of Statesboro that were funded by the 2018 TSPLOST. To learn more about some of the City’s current TSPLOST projects, visit www.statesboroga.gov/tsplost .
Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
The Glynn County Police Department has another hero amongst its ranks
GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Glynn County Police Department’s Facebook page, a missing child was located by Officer Duggan and K9 Chief on Oct. 20, 2022. The two partners were dispatched to a forest with briar patches and thick brush. Once the two arrived, Chief immediately...
Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled in Savannah Thursday now corrected
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday, the City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah. The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor. An estimated […]
Quinton Simon: Where the case stands
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation. Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
wtoc.com
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
Explaining the Green space tax on the ballot in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Voters in the Lowcountry are not just deciding which candidates they want to lead them, they must also choose if they will pay more when buying things in Beaufort County. It was the talk on early voting in Beaufort on Monday, mostly because several people who were in line to […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
