Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Hampton County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on US 601 near Causey Road at around 7:25 p.m. The 2020 Jeep Cherokee hit a pedestrian that...
City of Statesboro Shares Answers to FAQs on Bulloch County’s TSPLOST

The City of Statesboro shared information today to answer the most common questions about the 2023 TSPLOST on the November 8 ballot:. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘁? TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) is a one percent sales tax that if approved by voters, would be used solely to fund transportation projects in Bulloch County. TSPLOST funds can be used for roads, streets, bridges, public transit, airports, and all accompanying infrastructure and services necessary to provide access to these transportation facilities. Below are some photos of projects within the City of Statesboro that were funded by the 2018 TSPLOST. To learn more about some of the City’s current TSPLOST projects, visit www.statesboroga.gov/tsplost .
Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
Quinton Simon: Where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation.  Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
