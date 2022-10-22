Live updates and game thread: South Carolina-Texas A&M

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (Katie Dugan, Gamecock Central).

South Carolina has a massive SEC night game on the docket Saturday night.

The Gamecocks take on Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. trying to take down the Aggies for the first time in program history.

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) vs. Texas A&M 3-3, 1-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 – 7:39 PM ET

Where: Columbia, S.C. – Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)

Broadcast: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 137 or 190

Odds: A&M -3 (O/U 44.5)

Weather: 62°, mostly clear and cool.

South Carolina Injury report: EDGE Terrell Dawkins (out), WR Corey Rucker (out), LB Mo Kaba (out for season), EDGE Jordan Strachan (out for season), WR Chad Terrell (out for season).

Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics

THE SERIES: This is the ninth gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their “permanent” SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52-28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies own a 4-0 record against the Gamecocks both in Columbia and in College Station. Three of the eight games have been decided by seven points or less.

THE BONHAM TROPHY: Amateur historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended “The Governor’s Trophy” to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born. “The Bonham Trophy” is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of “Western Artwork,” created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next South Carolina – Texas A&M football game.

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS: Carolina is 3-12 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 versus both Baylor and Houston, and 0-8 against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks have made four trips to College Station in the last eight years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as No. 17 Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 44-14 win over South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2021 in College Station. The Aggies held a 31-0 lead at the intermission and 41-0 after three quarters. The Gamecocks scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, but gained just 185 yards on the night, compared to 477 for the Aggies. For more on that game, please turn to page 8 of these game notes.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET IN COLUMBIA: No. 7 Texas A&M rolled to a 48-3 win over South Carolina in Columbia on Nov. 7, 2020. The Aggies scored touchdowns on seven of 10 possessions, while holding a 530-150 advantage in yards and a 38:21-21:39 lead in time of possession. For more on that game, please turn to page 9 of these game notes.

TEXAS TIES: The Gamecocks have four players from the state of Texas. Cam Hardy is from Frisco (Reedy High School), Landon Samson is from Southlake (Southlake Carroll), Austin Stogner is from Plano (Prestonwood Christian) and Peyton Williams is from Heath (Rockwall-Heath HS).

A South Carolina win over Texas A&M would…

* Be the Gamecocks’ first win in nine tries against their “permanent” SEC Western Division opponent from College Station.

* Extend the Gamecocks’ winning streak to four-straight games. That would mark their longest winning streak since winning the final six games of the 2013 season.

* Give the Gamecocks five wins in their first seven games for the first time since the 2017 season.

* Improve the Gamecocks’ record to 15-3 coming off a bye week since the start of the 2009 season.

