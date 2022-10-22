ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Live updates and game thread: South Carolina-Texas A&M

By Collyn Taylor
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH9B8_0ijBHYrm00
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (Katie Dugan, Gamecock Central).

South Carolina has a massive SEC night game on the docket Saturday night.

The Gamecocks take on Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. trying to take down the Aggies for the first time in program history.

GamecockCentral is on hand and at full force providing live updates for the game.

Follow along on the game thread and live updates here.

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) vs. Texas A&M 3-3, 1-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 – 7:39 PM ET

Where: Columbia, S.C. – Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)

Broadcast: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Special: Get a year of Gamecock Central for $10!

Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 137 or 190

Odds: A&M -3 (O/U 44.5)

Weather: 62°, mostly clear and cool.

South Carolina Injury report: EDGE Terrell Dawkins (out), WR Corey Rucker (out), LB Mo Kaba (out for season), EDGE Jordan Strachan (out for season), WR Chad Terrell (out for season).

How to watch today’s game

Today’s game is on SEC Network, which is available nationwide from every major cable, satellite, and streaming provider.

Use the SEC Network Channel Finder to find the specific channel for your provider.

The game is available on the ESPN app, but you will need to log in with a username and password from a live TV provider and subscription package that has SEC Network.

The ESPN App is available on Android, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Kindle Fire, Android TV, PS4, XBox and Oculus.

Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics

THE SERIES: This is the ninth gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over their “permanent” SEC Western Division rival from College Station. The two schools met for the first time in 2014 in Columbia, with A&M posting a 52-28 win in the season opener for both teams. The Aggies own a 4-0 record against the Gamecocks both in Columbia and in College Station. Three of the eight games have been decided by seven points or less.

THE BONHAM TROPHY: Amateur historian Richard Peterson, a USC Broadcasting Journalism graduate and previous resident of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas, recommended “The Governor’s Trophy” to be named after James Butler Bonham, Hero of the Alamo and himself an Alum of The University of South Carolina. Peterson and Katon Dawson took the idea to then Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and a new tradition was born. “The Bonham Trophy” is exchanged between the Governors of South Carolina and Texas with the winner taking possession of the Bonham Trophy of “Western Artwork,” created by renowned Texas sculptor Jeff Gottfried, and displayed at the victorious State Capital, University or any location the Governor may choose. Two weeks after the Game, The Bonham Trophy is returned for permanent display at The Alamo until the next South Carolina – Texas A&M football game.

Subscribe (for free) to the Gamecock Central YouTube page!

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS: Carolina is 3-12 all-time against teams from the Lone Star State, going 1-0 against Texas, 1-2 versus both Baylor and Houston, and 0-8 against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks have made four trips to College Station in the last eight years. Prior to the 2015 meeting, South Carolina had not ventured into the state of Texas since dropping an 18-17 decision to Baylor in Waco on Oct. 2, 1976.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as No. 17 Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 44-14 win over South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2021 in College Station. The Aggies held a 31-0 lead at the intermission and 41-0 after three quarters. The Gamecocks scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, but gained just 185 yards on the night, compared to 477 for the Aggies. For more on that game, please turn to page 8 of these game notes.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET IN COLUMBIA: No. 7 Texas A&M rolled to a 48-3 win over South Carolina in Columbia on Nov. 7, 2020. The Aggies scored touchdowns on seven of 10 possessions, while holding a 530-150 advantage in yards and a 38:21-21:39 lead in time of possession. For more on that game, please turn to page 9 of these game notes.

TEXAS TIES: The Gamecocks have four players from the state of Texas. Cam Hardy is from Frisco (Reedy High School), Landon Samson is from Southlake (Southlake Carroll), Austin Stogner is from Plano (Prestonwood Christian) and Peyton Williams is from Heath (Rockwall-Heath HS).

A South Carolina win over Texas A&M would…

* Be the Gamecocks’ first win in nine tries against their “permanent” SEC Western Division opponent from College Station.

* Extend the Gamecocks’ winning streak to four-straight games. That would mark their longest winning streak since winning the final six games of the 2013 season.

* Give the Gamecocks five wins in their first seven games for the first time since the 2017 season.

* Improve the Gamecocks’ record to 15-3 coming off a bye week since the start of the 2009 season.

Discuss South Carolina football on The Insiders Forum!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

SEC power rankings: South Carolina's unexpected rise, LSU's hot streak alters Week 9 poll

South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Howard weighs in on A&M win

Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Battalion Texas AM

3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference

The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC

Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Tuesday afternoon injury update from Beamer

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer updated the health of several players, including Terrell Dawkins and Corey Rucker. “Corey Rucker won’t play. … Terrell Dawkins practiced today again and is getting closer and closer to playing,” Beamer said. Rucker, who’s played in two games this season,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football PRO

Lexington, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Camden High School football team will have a game with White Knoll High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEXINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Photos: Black Bass World Championship Weigh-In and Concert

A concert from Ridge Spring native and up-and-coming country singer Cody Webb followed the Oct. 21 weigh-in. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
RIDGE SPRING, SC
WLTX.com

What is the life expectancy of Columbia residents? It all depends on where you live

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent data from DHEC shows health disparities in communities across the Midlands. The information was presented at Tuesday's data walk. The purpose of the data walk event, according to Director of Public health Dr. Brannon Traxler, is to connect DHEC to those working toward policy changes in the community, specifically with regard to community health.
COLUMBIA, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
EDGEFIELD, SC
coladaily.com

Prisma Health announces CEO appointment for two Columbia locations

Prisma Health has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Anthony Jackson has been appointed to serve as the CEO for the two locations, selected for his 30 years of leadership in the healthcare industry. According to Prisma Health, Jackson...
COLUMBIA, SC
