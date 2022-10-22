SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ golf team had a successful fall season, winning their seventh straight Black Hills Conference Tournament, and finishing 11th at state. “State was the tale of two different days,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish boys’ golf coach. “That first day we just struggled. We were not good. We golfed one of our worst scores of the entire year that very first day.”

