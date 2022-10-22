Read full article on original website
Cannabis growing in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY— Green Light Partners Custer (GLP) manufacturing facility got their permit to operate Oct. 18, from the Butte County Commission. This is the last facility in Butte County to receive a permit to operate as it has reached its cap on cannabis establishments permitted to operate with six cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities, and two dispensaries.
Spearfish educator ushers SURF data into his classroom
LEAD — Stephen Gabriel stepped onto the Ross Cage at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), ready to travel 4,850 feet below the surface. Others shuffled onto the conveyance, lining the walls and setting equipment and lunch boxes on the floor between their feet. At the operator’s radio request, the cage began to descend. Gabriel looked across the cage and noticed a familiar face. “Richard Hovdenes?”
County auditors take election rules & regs, security seriously
NORTHERN HILLS – Butte, Lawrence, and Meade counties do their due diligence when it comes to handling election ballots. All three entities use paper ballots that are counted electronically, with election results then reported to the state.
44 take the Polar Plunge
Temperatures started to cool off in Deadwood for Saturday’s Northern Hills Polar Plunge at Outlaw Square, as 44 took the plunge in 52-degree weather. Jim Smit, the state director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota, said more than $18,000 was raised in Deadwood Saturday. Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson.
Homestake Opera House partners with Teen Court to help kids
LEAD — A community partnership that will use theater skills to help troubled youth learn how to make good choices and regulate their behavior is the basis for the latest collaboration between the Homestake Opera House and Lawrence County Teen Court. Homestake Opera House Development Director Christine Allen said...
Belle Fourche wins regular-season finale
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche swept Hill City three games to zero in the Broncs’ regular-season volleyball finale Tuesday night at Edwin Petranek Armory. Scores were 25-17, 25-18, and 26-24. “Just playing aggressive and trying to send some aggressive stuff to them on their side of the net,” Broncs’ head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said in explaining her team’s success in the first two games.
Trial date set for man charged with murder
DEADWOOD — A trial date has been set for a Spearfish man accused of shooting and killing his wife. The murder trial for Dreau Lester Rogers, 34, has been set for March 13-24.
Spartan golfers finish successful season
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ golf team had a successful fall season, winning their seventh straight Black Hills Conference Tournament, and finishing 11th at state. “State was the tale of two different days,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish boys’ golf coach. “That first day we just struggled. We were not good. We golfed one of our worst scores of the entire year that very first day.”
BHSU football shutout 38-0 by Colorado Mines
GOLDEN, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football team fell 38-0 to No. 18 Colorado Mines in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest Saturday, in Golden, Colo. “They were throwing a lot of quick outs, slants, and bubbles,” Black Hills State head coach Josh Breske said of the home standing Orediggers. “In the first half, we didn’t do a great job of stopping those plays and letting those convert for first downs.”
Scooper boys soccer finish 6-7-1
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer team ended the season with a 6-7-1 record, which was an improvement over last season. The Scoopers dropped a heartbreak 2-1 match to the O’Gorman Knights in the first round of the Class AA playoffs to end their season.
