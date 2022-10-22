Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
Millsboro man charged in Dewey assault
A Millsboro man faces felony assault and other charges in connection with an August fight in Dewey Beach that left a victim with brain injury. Anthony A. Allen, 34, had been sought by police following the early morning fight Aug. 19 near Bellevue Street and Dagsworthy Avenue. Police said Allen struck a Milton man, 19, in the face causing severe facial fractures and a brain injury. The man was airlifted to Christiana Care for treatment, police said.
Gold Alert issued, then canceled for man who carried Confederate flag into U.S. Capitol
A Gold Alert was briefly issued Oct. 28 for a Laurel man who is set to be sentenced Jan. 20 in connection with carrying a Confederate flag into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Police issued the alert after attempts to reach Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel were unsuccessful,...
Esther Jean Dorey, sweet, caring soul
Esther Jean Dorey, 86, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. She was born April 27, 1936, in Farmington, to the late Roland and Sarah Hopkins Ellers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Irma Ellers, Shirley Downs and Roger Ellers.
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
Pot-Nets Lakeside donates to Christian Storehouse
Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Homeowners Association donated $900 in proceeds from a recent hot dog and bake sale to the Christian Storehouse in Millsboro. Shown are in back (l-r) Joseph Valerio, Matt Hickman, Maria Sutz and Heidi Daniel. In front are Nancy Bunting, Ken Smaniotto, Jennifer Quigley and Michael Crosby.
Halloween haunted walk at Friendly Flowers continues Oct. 28-31
To raise funds toward agricultural education scholarships for Cape Henlopen High School students, Friendly Flowers is hosting a Halloween haunted walk-through with animatronics from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31, at 12209 Coastal Highway, Milton. Donations will be accepted toward the goal of raising $20,000...
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Sussex Academy holds Homecoming festivities
Sussex Academy in Georgetown held its annual Homecoming festivities Oct. 13. In addition to a pep rally, the school’s athletics program hosted home volleyball and soccer matches.
What was once old is new at Old Wood Delaware
“Tastes like paint ... and wood.” - Walter Matthau said to Joan Plowright in his role as George Wilson in the 1993 film version of “Dennis the Menace.”. Dennis had just ruined George and Martha’s outdoor lunch by adding a wood chip paintball, shot out of a vacuum cleaner, to their grilled chicken. Plowright, playing the role of Martha, quickly remedied the situation by making a few sandwiches to replace the wood-flavored painted chicken.
Day trips to Rehoboth Beach haven’t always been easy
With a road and bridge system connecting a number of major cities just hours away, it’s hard now to remember that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. At one point, said Rehoboth Beach Museum volunteer David McDonald, visitors had to take a horse-drawn carriage, train, car, ferry or some combination of them all to visit the seaside resort.
Georgetown homeless village is greatly needed
I have been working with our local homeless people for years now. The actual construction of these tiny homes in Georgetown is truly a gift for all and a wonderful solution. Thank you, Sussex County and Georgetown, for providing a safe solution for our neighbors who have been living in tents and cars. Thank you to the businesses and individuals who have given financial help.
News Briefs 10/28/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, or Tuesday, Nov. 8. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. That is the only scheduled meeting in November. Rehoboth stormwater task force to meet. The...
32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
Jeffrey Allan Bradley, loved the outdoors
Jeffrey Allan Bradley, 36, of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Christiana Hospital after injuries he sustained in a bicycling accident. Jeff attended Milford High School, and as a child, was heavily involved in playing baseball with Milford Little League. Jeff loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. His love of being outdoors led to his work as a landscaper with Sullivan’s Landscaping, a job he was very proud to be a part of. He was also a talented artist, who especially enjoyed drawing.
Lewes fire department secures variance to build elevator, deck
Service for others is the motto of the Lewes Fire Department, the longest continuously operating volunteer fire service in Delaware. Ironically, there lies a flaw in the firehouse that prevents members from safely serving the Lewes community – and it has been a part of the building since George H.P Smith was mayor.
The Parker Group to open downtown Milford office
The Parker Group, a local real estate company, recently announced it will be expanding its footprint with a new office in Milford. The group will occupy the first-floor retail space of the iconic Pikus Building, located at the corner of North Walnut and Northwest Front streets in historic downtown Milford.
McDonald’s eyes fast-food restaurant near Food Lion in Milton
The golden arches may soon be coming to Milton. The Milton Board of Adjustment approved two variances related to a proposed McDonald’s at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Extended, while denying a third at an Oct. 24 meeting. McDonald’s is proposing to build a 4,000-plus-square-foot restaurant...
Local runner enjoys pre-race workout by reading the Cape Gazette at the BMW Berlin Marathon
Mary Rohde of Rehoboth Beach competed in the BMW Berlin Marathon in Germany on September 25, 2022. Mary had an epic experience running the streets of Berlin with so many countries represented and with a new world record set by Eliud Kipchoge in the Abbott World Major Marathon.
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Bruce Mogol
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Bruce Mogol and his wife, Gail Mogol, have been a Body Shop member for five years. “My wife and I have owned our condominium unit in downtown Rehoboth Beach for over 30 years. We love the relaxed, laid-back feel that Rehoboth Beach provides, as well as the convenience of so much to enjoy in short walking distance. We are both retired and find Rehoboth Beach a great place to spend an increasingly large portion of our available time now. I had been a distance runner for over 20 years until a knee operation five years ago caused me to convert to walking on the treadmill. We have been members of The Body Shop for the past five years. We both exercise almost every day and feel very much at home at The Body Shop. The staff have always made us feel welcomed, as if we are extended family.”
