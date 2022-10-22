ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Maureen Reggie
3d ago

Why is the news cast all about the cost of this poor child's search? It comes off distasteful like the cost is more important than the child.

WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon: Where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation.  Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSFA

Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia toddler presumed dead by police says she still hopes he will be found “happy and alive” nearly three weeks after she reported the child missing. Leilani Simon told WTOC-TV she’s hopeful someone is taking care of her 20-month-old...
SAVANNAH, GA
wbtw.com

4 protesters arrested outside home of baby missing, believed dead in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested after protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Kimberly Tahyer was arrested Saturday night after reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA

