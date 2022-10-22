Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.
Body of Memphis man killed in Ukraine recovered as family waits for return
The remains of a Memphis man killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian invaders were recovered as part of a prisoner exchange, a spokesman for the Ukrainian president said. Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, said on Telegram Wednesday that the country received the body of Joshua Alan Jones, a 24-year-old veteran of the U.S. Army, who was killed in action August 23. ...
