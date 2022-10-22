ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Commercial Appeal

Body of Memphis man killed in Ukraine recovered as family waits for return

The remains of a Memphis man killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian invaders were recovered as part of a prisoner exchange, a spokesman for the Ukrainian president said. Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, said on Telegram Wednesday that the country received the body of Joshua Alan Jones, a 24-year-old veteran of the U.S. Army, who was killed in action August 23. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy