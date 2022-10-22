Affidavit reveals where sex offender who abducted Virginia kids was headed

HAMPTON, Va. — Court documents are revealing new details about the traffic stop in North Dakota that led authorities to find two children who had been abducted by their father from a Walmart in Hampton, Virginia.

On Sunday night, the Hampton Police Department reported Timothy Truitt separated two young children, Jaxon and Adriana Truitt, from their legal guardian at Walmart. More than 24 hours later on Monday evening, Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for the children.

Authorities in Burleigh County, North Dakota, found Truitt, the children and two other adults later Monday night.

Timothy Truitt, a registered sex offender, is facing several new charges related to the case, including child neglect and drug charges.

Charging documents from North Dakota show the other two adults inside the car with Truitt and the children were Michael and Amelia Hamilton. Court records show Amelia is the mother of both children, and Timothy is the father of one of them.

Affidavits show deputies located Truitt during a traffic stop, and they found the children in deplorable conditions. Officers said both children were suffering from severe diaper rash from sitting in their own feces and urine.

Michael Hamilton, according to arresting documents, told investigators he booked a flight to Virginia in order to bring Amelia and her two children back to Washington State. The document shows Michael said Timothy Truitt's actions would have been possible without his help.

Michael and Amelia Hamilton also face several charges and are being held pending bond.