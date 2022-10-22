ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Hometown Hero: Franklin County Visitors Bureau

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is looking for people who love decorating for Christmas. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau in Chambersburg is hosting its fourth annual Festival of Trees next month. Before the festival can take place, it needs decorators. That’s where the Christmas decoration connoisseurs...
Harrisburg to host Halloween events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
Harrisburg Veterans Village set to receive a major donation in upcoming event

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Anderson, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to...
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
Union Community Care urgent care coming to Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Care will be opening a new urgent care center in Lebanon. The walk-in urgent care center will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “It is important for the community. We are actually one of the urgent cares...
The Whitaker Center Popnology Exhibit

One of the largest exhibits in Whitaker Center history is currently on display. Popnology is a mixture of pop culture and technology and features 3D printing, virtual reality, and a recreation of an 1980’s home.
CHS breaks ground for Harrisburg Early Childhood Education Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning officially broke ground in Harrisburg on Sunday, marking the beginning of construction for its second Early Childhood Education Center. The center will be free and will specifically cater to students under five years old who come from economically...
Harrisburg and Dauphin County officials work to prevent illegal dumping

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials and Dauphin County leaders have joined together to help prevent illegal dumping in the City of Harrisburg. According to the release from the City of Harrisburg, Pete Baltimore was introduced as Harrisburg’s new environmental enforcement officer (EEO) at a press conference that took place today, Oct. 25, at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’

The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
New furniture store now open in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award

“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
