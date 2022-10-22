Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Related
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Franklin County Visitors Bureau
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is looking for people who love decorating for Christmas. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau in Chambersburg is hosting its fourth annual Festival of Trees next month. Before the festival can take place, it needs decorators. That’s where the Christmas decoration connoisseurs...
abc27.com
Harrisburg to host Halloween events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Veterans Village set to receive a major donation in upcoming event
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Anderson, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to...
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
abc27.com
Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
abc27.com
Union Community Care urgent care coming to Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Care will be opening a new urgent care center in Lebanon. The walk-in urgent care center will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “It is important for the community. We are actually one of the urgent cares...
Police praise church members for keeping the peace after armed woman arrives
It’s every church leader’s worst nightmare: An armed intruder clad in body armor shows up at one of the softest targets in American society - a church where congregants are gathering for public worship services, just as they do every week. That nightmare came too close to reality...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
abc27.com
The Whitaker Center Popnology Exhibit
One of the largest exhibits in Whitaker Center history is currently on display. Popnology is a mixture of pop culture and technology and features 3D printing, virtual reality, and a recreation of an 1980’s home.
Harrisburg residents turn out for once-a-year Family Fishing Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City residents were fish out of water this weekend at Harrisburg's annual Family Fishing Day. The Oct. 22 event gave the Harrisburg community a chance to engage in an activity that might otherwise not be easily accessible to those living in the city. "We want to...
abc27.com
CHS breaks ground for Harrisburg Early Childhood Education Center
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning officially broke ground in Harrisburg on Sunday, marking the beginning of construction for its second Early Childhood Education Center. The center will be free and will specifically cater to students under five years old who come from economically...
WGAL
Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning breaks ground in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A groundbreaking was held Sunday for a Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning location in Harrisburg. CHS Harrisburg, at North 6th and Muench Streets, will be CHS' second early childhood education center. It will begin serving children from birth to age 5 in 2024. Harrisburg Mayor...
abc27.com
Harrisburg and Dauphin County officials work to prevent illegal dumping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials and Dauphin County leaders have joined together to help prevent illegal dumping in the City of Harrisburg. According to the release from the City of Harrisburg, Pete Baltimore was introduced as Harrisburg’s new environmental enforcement officer (EEO) at a press conference that took place today, Oct. 25, at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’
The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
Some Members 1st customers experience unauthorized charges and transactions
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union confirmed an external incident involving customers' bank accounts on Oct. 24 in the area of Middletown, Dauphin County. According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions. Wilson says the incident...
abc27.com
New furniture store now open in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award
“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
Efforts to stop illegal trash dumping ramping up in City of Harrisburg, other parts of Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a problem plaguing the city of Harrisburg—illegal trash dumping. “It’s a literal and figurative stain on our community and our neighborhoods," said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. Dauphin County commissioners say the issue goes beyond city limits, affecting many other towns in...
Comments / 0