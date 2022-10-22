ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Huntingdon to host Greensboro Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the Greensboro College Pride Saturday afternoon. Huntingdon is 6-1, while Greensboro is 1-6 for the season.
GREENSBORO, NC
WSFA

Faulkner to host Cumberland Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will host the Cumberland Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Faulkner is 3-5, while Cumberland is 2-6 for the season.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WSFA

ASU, Alabama A&M set for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will play in the Magic City Classic Saturday afternoon. Alabama State is 4-3, while Alabama A&M is 3-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee, Kentucky State set for Saturday matchup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are set to play against the Kentucky State University Thorobreds Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 6-2, while Kentucky State is 4-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. TIME: 12 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Alumni Stadium, Frankfort, KY.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Stanhope Elmore head football coach stepping down

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - This will be Brian Bradford’s last season as Stanhope Elmore High School’s head football coach. The school put the announcement on Facebook Monday. In it, Bradford said he will continue through the end of the school year before stepping down. He did not give the reason for his departure or his his next plans but said, “Over the past two years, I felt convicted that God was wanting to move me in a different direction...This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope and pray that everyone understands.”
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn't attend one of Alabama's 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he's showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was not released. No other information was
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Quiet and cooler rest of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Things are drying out quickly this morning behind yesterday's cold front and associated rain. Cooler air has arrived and will be here today and tomorrow. Highs today will reach 70 degrees and highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s. Both today and tomorrow will be
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery's Eastern Blvd. is on the "moove.". The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. "I just
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Marbury High School opens agricultural science addition

MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - The saying “kids are our future” is Autauga County Schools’ motivation for one of their latest’s advancements. On Monday, school officials celebrated Marbury High School’s new agricultural science addition, along with a new life skills classroom for special education students, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Richmond Observer

Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat

PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
PINEHURST, NC
WSFA

Troy Chancellor named finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University, has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award. This award is presented by the Football Writers Association of American. It honors an individual or group that has a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.
TROY, AL

