philomathnews.com
Philomath High bringing back Haunted Halls
Philomath High School’s Associated Student Body will bring back Haunted Halls on Saturday night following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will run from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 29 with an admission charge of $5. Organizers describe Haunted Halls as “fun scares for the family” with...
Letter: Philomath well served by city councilors Biscoe, Andrade
Philomath is well served by city councilors Catherine Biscoe and Jessica Andrade. As a Corvallis city councilor, I have the pleasure of working with Catherine and Jessica on state and regional issues such as homelessness and the regional Bias Response Initiative. Anyone who speaks with either of these councilors can immediately tell the depth of care they have for the residents of Philomath and, regardless of politics, that they both want to see the city of Philomath thrive.
Local effort identifying ways to improve school traffic safety
Those who drive, walk and cycle around Philomath with some frequency can likely identify a number of traffic areas that they would call challenging. Congestion at 19th and Applegate, pedestrians using the crosswalk at 17th and Main or issues related to big rigs rolling through town might be among those that come to mind.
PHS volleyball team moves on to 4A playoffs
Philomath High School’s volleyball team is looking for a repeat of last season. With a straight-set victory over Cottage Grove on Tuesday night, the Warriors played their way into the Class 4A state playoffs and will make a six-hour trip to Baker for a first-round match on Saturday. Philomath enters the playoffs as the No. 12 seed.
Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 14-20, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Fire & Rescue Calls: Oct. 14-20, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Oct. 14-20: FRIDAY, OCT. 14. • Medical, 8:39 p.m., 2300 block of Applegate Street. SATURDAY, OCT. 15. •...
PHS girls soccer team finishes regular season on a hot streak
Since losing two straight 1-0 games in the same week back in late September, Philomath High School’s girls soccer team has reeled off eight straight victories. The Warriors outscored those eight opponents, 45-2, over a stretch of three weeks. The team hopes to see the trend continue as the...
Philomath, Stayton end in 1-1 boys soccer tie
In a showdown between the top two boys soccer teams in the Oregon West Conference, Philomath and Stayton played to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday night. The Warriors needed to win the game to claim the league title despite finishing the regular season unbeaten. Stayton finished first with a 7-0-3 conference record with Philomath second at 6-0-4.
