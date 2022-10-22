Philomath is well served by city councilors Catherine Biscoe and Jessica Andrade. As a Corvallis city councilor, I have the pleasure of working with Catherine and Jessica on state and regional issues such as homelessness and the regional Bias Response Initiative. Anyone who speaks with either of these councilors can immediately tell the depth of care they have for the residents of Philomath and, regardless of politics, that they both want to see the city of Philomath thrive.

