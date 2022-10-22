Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
Las Cruces fire investigating cause of blaze that damaged home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces fire is investigating a Tuesday morning fire that damaged a home along South Melendres Street. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home along the 600 block of South Melendres Street at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contained […]
One El Paso Trail Takes You To The Sight of a Plane Crash
If you're the kind of person that loves to hike, El Paso has a lot of different trails you can take; some easy & some difficult. But there's one in particular that's... certainly unique that the others in El Paso. (But you already know that if you clicked on this...
Weekend fire damages apartment in Las Cruces, may have killed a pet inside
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. When they […]
KFOX 14
One person taken to hospital with serious injuries near Santa Teresa
Sunland Park — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Doña Ana County Fire, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Sunday on mile marker 6 near Pete Domeinci. According to the Sunland Fire Department, several agencies responded to a gunshot victim in the Pete...
cbs4local.com
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
KFOX 14
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
las-cruces.org
Saturday Fire Damages Apartment on Colorado Avenue
Firefighters quickly extinguished an apartment fire on Colorado Avenue on Saturday morning. First responders were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire visible inside. Crews...
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
Teen allegedly behind spree of burglaries was let out on a PR bond earlier this year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seventeen-year-old Jacob Perez is behind bars after a string of burglaries in West El Paso. Perez allegedly went on burglary sprees on Oct. 14, 17 and 23 in West El Paso, all within a few miles from his home. Prior to these incidents, Perez was arrested in July for 15 […]
cbs4local.com
Some weary about putting family in assisted living centers after Lower Valley homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man...
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
cbs4local.com
Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
cbs4local.com
Man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility after altercation with roommate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at an assisted living facility in El Paso's Lower Valley. Police officials said they were called to an incident at 6:45 p.m. at 180CR Croom, the location for Loving Care Assisted Living. An...
cbs4local.com
El Paso and Las Cruces get cooler weather, wind gusts; Sacramento Mountains gets snow
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A cold front that arrived Monday morning brought rain, wind gusts and cooler weather. It's definitely jacket season. Snow fell on the Sacramento Mountains and at Ski Apache. The front also brought strong wind gusts. A wind advisory for El Paso, Dona Ana, Luna...
El Paso News
Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
cbs4local.com
Las Crucens welcome change in temperature; heating company gives tips
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side spoke with a heating company who said Las Crucens residents should start checking out their heating sooner rather than later to be prepared for freezing temperatures. "I actually love it, it’s a little windy but I love this kind of...
cbs4local.com
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
