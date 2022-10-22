Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
Whitehall girls soccer blanks Bangor to secure spot in district semifinals
The Whitehall girls soccer team held a 1-0 halftime lead over visiting Bangor on Tuesday night in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal. The Zephyrs then controlled the action in the second half and added plenty of cushion to that advantage to clinch a 4-0 victory. “This game was definitely...
College football roundup: Northampton’s Kerbacher finds the end zone twice for Mercyhurst
Parkland High School graduate Devin Bartholomew produced another award-winning Saturday in helping East Stroudsburg University defeat Interstate 80 rival Bloomsburg 27-21. Bartholomew kicked field goals of 49 and 40 yards, was 3-for-3 on PATs and averaged 61.6 yards for his five kickoffs to earn PSAC East Division Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season. He is second in Division II in field goals made per game (1.75).
League playoffs wreak havoc on our boys soccer rankings
It didn’t take long for Parkland to reclaim the top spot in our boys soccer rankings. The Trojans rebounded from their first loss of the season with a rivalry win over Emmaus before rolling to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference title.
Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games
The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bill Cappo, a beloved longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach, passed...
Phillipsburg boys soccer beats Easton for 1st time since 2018, shaves coach’s head
Phillipsburg High School boys soccer coach Evan Weller was happy to depart with his hair on Saturday. The Stateliners longtime leader set up a cooler, sat down on it and had his players take turns buzzing his head. It was the coach’s payment after his team’s 2-0 rivalry win over Easton at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex.
Northampton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Northampton. The Louis E Dieruff High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Minute for Mia: Whitehall girls soccer earns playoff spot with late teammate in thoughts
The Whitehall girls soccer team’s season began under unthinkable circumstances. Mia Due, who was soon to be a junior at Whitehall High School, lost her life in a car accident on July 31.
From personal tragedy to trophy wins: Local bodybuilder finds success
Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men’s bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1. The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage. Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart...
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
Allentown schools superintendent gets $172K severance with contract ending ‘amicably’
Allentown schools Superintendent John Stanford’s separation agreement approved last week by the school board includes a statement describing “no professional misconduct or impropriety” related to his premature departure. The mutual agreement approved 6-3 by the board at its meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, also outlines a severance...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles could land defensive stud thanks to Saints | 3 prime options
It came as a shock in April when the Eagles decided to execute a major trade with the New Orleans Saints, a deal that sent one of their three first-round picks to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for several picks, including a 2023 first-round selection. Even with a 6-0...
Protesters demand to know why Allentown’s schools’ superintendent is leaving
Protesters say they had high hopes for a Black leader to turn around the Allentown School District. Less than a year into his contract, they demand to know why John Stanford is leaving. “I charge Allentown with racism, pure and simple,” said protester Esther Lee. She’s the president of the...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Not only can Nazareth Area High School’s new principal lead a school, he can fix your car
Nazareth Area High School’s new principal brings a wealth of experience to the post, including 10 years working under the hood of neighborhood cars, according to a news release from the school district. Scott Breidinger spent the past six years as assistant principal at Easton Area High School. Before...
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
Help may be coming for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Officials are working to get repair funding sooner rather than later for a critical bridge to Easton’s Hugh Moore Park. After raising the alarm in September, Easton officials earlier this month formally asked the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) to add the project to the new 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The move would help fund the repairs.
