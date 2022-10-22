Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
Four in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area. Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes. After investigating several of these crimes a...
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
One Dead In Self-Defense Shooting, Reno Police Say
Police say that all people involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating in the investigation. Early this morning Reno Police responded to a shooting on South Virginia St. near Gentry Way.
Reno Police request assistance locating missing person suffering from Dementia
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Jeanne Milet (77 year old) was last seen at her residence on Coranado Wy in Reno on October 22, 2022 at 3 pm. Jeanne suffers from dementia and short term memory loss. Jeanne is...
Some Washoe County Voters Missing Mail-In Ballots
Thousands of ballots were sent to the post office in Reno on the 18th for Washoe County alone. But some voters are saying they haven’t received theirs in the mail yet. Officials say most of the calls they've received from concerned voters found out they opted out of Mail-In ballots.
Reno Police Seek Help Locating Elderly Woman Who Has Dementia
77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way. Jeanne is described as a white female, 5'1 , 120 lbs, grey hair and green eyes.
Reynolds School of Journalism celebrates 100 years of journalism at UNR
The University of Nevada, Reno Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first journalism class at the University of Nevada, taught in the fall of 1922. To celebrate the centennial of journalism education at the University, the Reynolds School of Journalism is hosting its...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
Salvation Army celebrates Halloween with Neewollah trunk or treat
Neewollah? What is that? Well, for starters, it’s a family-friendly, church-friendly take on Halloween with carnival games, bounce houses and classic cars decked out for trunk-or-treating. It’s happening Oct. 31from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army’s offices. But it’s more than that. Neewollah is actually a century-old...
Nevada Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.4 percent in September
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) September 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in September 2022 which was unchanged from July and August 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
New medical center groundbreaking in Carson City
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders broke ground Monday, on Carson Medical Group’s new 31,000 sq. ft. facility at 1946 Old Hot Springs Road in Carson City. The building is slated to open in early 2024. The facility will be the new home of Carson Medical Group’s Family Medicine providers, Ear, Nose...
Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Car in Reno
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Reno Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of South McCarran and Mira Loma Drive around 6:30 p.m. They say the driver of the car involved was turning in the intersection and hit...
Nevada track and field announces 2023 season schedule
Nevada track and field has released their indoor and outdoor schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The 2021-2022 season was one of the best performances as a team that the Pack have seen. The indoor season saw a fifth place Mountain West Championships finish and nine Nevada all-time best marks in various events.
Truckee Meadow Water Authority to Host Winterization Workshop
Truckee Meadows Water Authority is offering a winterization workshop to help prepare your home for the dropping temperatures. The workshop is free and will take place at TMWA’s main office at 1355 Capital Blvd in Reno on Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. The hour-long workshop will be led...
City Of Reno Hosts Inaugural Pumpkin Plunge
The City of Reno turned the Northwest Pool into a pumpkin patch for its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants jumped into the pool and retrieved it.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon
Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
Boys & Girls Club Launches Annual "It Just Takes One" Giving Campaign
The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for the community's support during their annual "It Just Takes One" giving campaign. The campaign runs now through Dec 1. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and can be made online at www.BGCTM.org/get-involved/it-just-takes-one-donation/ or mailed directly to the main Clubhouse at 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV 89512. Donations made during this campaign help the Club run 38+ youth facilities and four early learning centers for infants and toddlers, with plans to expand to more rural counties throughout the state.
Carson City Schools hosting special events for Math Week
In an effort to deepen relationships with math by changing the way math is experienced, the Carson City School District, students and teachers (in partnership with Mind Research Institute) will host special events and activities designed to create a passion for fostering mathematical thinking. Fremont Elementary School will observe Math...
