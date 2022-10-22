The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for the community's support during their annual "It Just Takes One" giving campaign. The campaign runs now through Dec 1. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and can be made online at www.BGCTM.org/get-involved/it-just-takes-one-donation/ or mailed directly to the main Clubhouse at 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV 89512. Donations made during this campaign help the Club run 38+ youth facilities and four early learning centers for infants and toddlers, with plans to expand to more rural counties throughout the state.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO