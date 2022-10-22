ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Four in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area. Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes. After investigating several of these crimes a...
RENO, NV
Some Washoe County Voters Missing Mail-In Ballots

Thousands of ballots were sent to the post office in Reno on the 18th for Washoe County alone. But some voters are saying they haven’t received theirs in the mail yet. Officials say most of the calls they've received from concerned voters found out they opted out of Mail-In ballots.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Reynolds School of Journalism celebrates 100 years of journalism at UNR

The University of Nevada, Reno Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first journalism class at the University of Nevada, taught in the fall of 1922. To celebrate the centennial of journalism education at the University, the Reynolds School of Journalism is hosting its...
RENO, NV
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified

Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Salvation Army celebrates Halloween with Neewollah trunk or treat

Neewollah? What is that? Well, for starters, it’s a family-friendly, church-friendly take on Halloween with carnival games, bounce houses and classic cars decked out for trunk-or-treating. It’s happening Oct. 31from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army’s offices. But it’s more than that. Neewollah is actually a century-old...
RENO, NV
Nevada Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.4 percent in September

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) September 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in September 2022 which was unchanged from July and August 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
NEVADA STATE
New medical center groundbreaking in Carson City

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders broke ground Monday, on Carson Medical Group’s new 31,000 sq. ft. facility at 1946 Old Hot Springs Road in Carson City. The building is slated to open in early 2024. The facility will be the new home of Carson Medical Group’s Family Medicine providers, Ear, Nose...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada track and field announces 2023 season schedule

Nevada track and field has released their indoor and outdoor schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The 2021-2022 season was one of the best performances as a team that the Pack have seen. The indoor season saw a fifth place Mountain West Championships finish and nine Nevada all-time best marks in various events.
RENO, NV
Truckee Meadow Water Authority to Host Winterization Workshop

Truckee Meadows Water Authority is offering a winterization workshop to help prepare your home for the dropping temperatures. The workshop is free and will take place at TMWA’s main office at 1355 Capital Blvd in Reno on Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. The hour-long workshop will be led...
RENO, NV
City Of Reno Hosts Inaugural Pumpkin Plunge

The City of Reno turned the Northwest Pool into a pumpkin patch for its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants jumped into the pool and retrieved it.
RENO, NV
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
SPARKS, NV
One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon

Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
FALLON, NV
Boys & Girls Club Launches Annual "It Just Takes One" Giving Campaign

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for the community's support during their annual "It Just Takes One" giving campaign. The campaign runs now through Dec 1. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and can be made online at www.BGCTM.org/get-involved/it-just-takes-one-donation/ or mailed directly to the main Clubhouse at 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV 89512. Donations made during this campaign help the Club run 38+ youth facilities and four early learning centers for infants and toddlers, with plans to expand to more rural counties throughout the state.
RENO, NV
Carson City Schools hosting special events for Math Week

In an effort to deepen relationships with math by changing the way math is experienced, the Carson City School District, students and teachers (in partnership with Mind Research Institute) will host special events and activities designed to create a passion for fostering mathematical thinking. Fremont Elementary School will observe Math...

