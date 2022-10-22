ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Clouds increasing on Wednesday; Scattered rain on Thursday

Wednesday features another chilly start to the day, followed by a comfortable afternoon with highs in the lower-60s. However, you may notice more clouds as the day progresses. The clouds will move into the area from west to east, so areas closer to the Tri-Cities will see fewer hours of sunshine during the morning.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A cooler, less windy day; Lingering rain possible

After a day with record heat and very windy conditions, a cold front brings all of that to an end on Monday. It will be a significantly cooler day, with afternoon highs stuck in the 50s. It will also be a lot less windy, with wind speeds relaxing as early as Monday morning.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Sunday-Monday Forecast: Weather “threats” Sunday night...quieter by Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic storm system racing across 10-11 Country is bringing all kinds of weather threats to the region for Sunday night... High winds...record warm temperatures...high fire danger...and the threat of severe thunderstorms were all part of a major storm impacting our area on Sunday. As this weather-maker pushes through Nebraska from west-to-east...isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging winds will be the main weather concern as we head deeper into the overnight hours on Sunday...with a diminishing weather threat as time goes on.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm

Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
NEBRASKA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
UTAH STATE
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
1011now.com

How to keep your energy bill low this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer temperatures and walks in the park may make snowfall seem like a distant possibility, but now’s the best time to start planning for ways to save on energy this winter. The sight of Halloween decorations and harvested fields means colder months are ahead, and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
WOWT

Play performed by former Nebraska inmates

Record highs in the upper 80s are expected today along with strong winds of 40-50mph this afternoon creating high fire danger and potentially blowing dust. A mild evening for the metro thanks to a strong south wind. Gusts of 40-50mph are possible Sunday along with record warmth. Theater company puts...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy