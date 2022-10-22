LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dynamic storm system racing across 10-11 Country is bringing all kinds of weather threats to the region for Sunday night... High winds...record warm temperatures...high fire danger...and the threat of severe thunderstorms were all part of a major storm impacting our area on Sunday. As this weather-maker pushes through Nebraska from west-to-east...isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging winds will be the main weather concern as we head deeper into the overnight hours on Sunday...with a diminishing weather threat as time goes on.

