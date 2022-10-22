Is it possible for a football team to win in dominating fashion by 23 points and still have the game look and feel like a garbage fire? Your Notre Dame Fighting Irish are innovating new fan experiences every week, and this Saturday they chose to do so by answering that question in the affirmative in a 44-21 win over the UNLV Rebels. I can’t think of a better way to sum it up than the following now-immortal image:

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO