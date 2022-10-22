Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 8 of the CFB Season
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-3) Marshall has a winning record now after taking down fellow Sun Belt Conference newcomer, James Madison, 26-12. CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-4) Cal put up a fight against the Washington Huskies, but the Bears had a dead first quarter offensively and allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter (sounds familiar) for a 28-21 loss.
onefootdown.com
OFD Asks: Is Notre Dame Football Bowl Bound?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Irish fans, we need your input. We want to know how confident you...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw Against UNLV
Is it possible for a football team to win in dominating fashion by 23 points and still have the game look and feel like a garbage fire? Your Notre Dame Fighting Irish are innovating new fan experiences every week, and this Saturday they chose to do so by answering that question in the affirmative in a 44-21 win over the UNLV Rebels. I can’t think of a better way to sum it up than the following now-immortal image:
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Depth charts for Irish VS Syracuse Orange
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its football depth charts for the upcoming game against the Syracuse Orange inside the whatever dome. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
onefootdown.com
2022 Notre Dame Football: Syracuse Orange Week
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) VS #16 Syracuse Orange (6-1) Regardless of what level of disappointment you’re at right now as a Notre Dame fan, the season is about to take a much more interesting turn. Three of the final 5 opponents are currently ranked in the top 16....
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The Irish open up as 3 point underdogs to Syracuse
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to what used to be the Carrier Dome this Saturday for a noon matchup against the surprising Syracuse Orange. The Irish had kind of a bad 23-point win over UNLV last week (if any win can be called “bad”) and Syracuse let an 11-point lead over Clemson turn into a 6-point loss.
Comments / 0