ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just northeast of Downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening. The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings were exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO