Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
Precautionary water boil advisory issued for two areas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division asked people to boil water as a precaution Tuesday afternoon. The boil water advisory was in effect until further notice. No water contamination was detected, but the Water Division is monitoring low water pressure. People in the area from...
KMOV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The boil advisory issued for part of St. Louis City has been lifted and water is now safe to consume. The St. Louis City Water Division says it was originally issued due to low power at a water treatment plant. The advisory applied to parts...
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
KMOV
100 St. Louis firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse fire near the riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just northeast of Downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening. The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings were exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.
KMOV
Fire spreads to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights. A home that caught fire spread to two other homes on Doris Avenue, located right behind Cahokia High School on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. A resident stated that she was asleep and...
City of Festus under boil advisory after water main break
FESTUS, Mo. — After a large water main break Saturday in Festus, city residents are under a boil until further notice. According to city officials, an AT&T contractor hit a large water main Saturday on South Mill Street, which caused the break. Crews were able to repair the break...
St Louis warehouse fire – 100 firefighters battle flames near downtown with walls collapsing & more buildings threatened
A HUNDRED firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at a warehouse on Tuesday evening, said officials. The large blaze occurred just north of the downtown area in St Louis, Missouri with dozens and dozens of firefighters sent to combat the flames. The fire broke out after 7pm and multiple walls have...
recordpatriot.com
Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
Monday morning brush fire backs up traffic for miles on I-44
EUREKA, Mo. — Fire crews thought they were responding to a small brush fire along I-44 Monday morning, but when they arrived at the eastbound lanes across from Lone Elk Park, they found a much larger area in flames. Metro West Fire Protection District Division Chief Mike Thiemann was...
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville coffee shop public hearing delayed but concerned residents still speak out
A public hearing had been set for discussion by the Ellisville City Council on Oct. 18 to consider the petition of Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee facility at 309 Clarkson Road. But on Oct. 17, the petitioner, who was not present at the ensuing council meeting, asked for the hearing to be continued to Nov. 2.
RV catches fire, damages nearby commercial building in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Ill. — A commercial building in Waterloo suffered heavy damage early Tuesday morning after an RV caught fire and flames spread to the building. According to Waterloo fire, the RV was parked behind a building at 411 Park St. before it caught fire and was engulfed in flames at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to the building containing three businesses, and all stores suffered heavy damage. Most of the damage occurred in the building's attic.
recordpatriot.com
Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments
Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building
(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
Rosati-Kain High School, slated for closure, could qualify for historic status
ST. LOUIS — A city board took steps Monday toward designating Rosati-Kain High School as a city landmark and making it eligible for a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, a move welcomed by the group of alumnae trying to keep the school open as an independent academy.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
KSDK
Weather First: Rain to move in overnight Monday
A front will cause rain in St. Louis Monday night and Tuesday morning. No severe weather is expected.
STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0