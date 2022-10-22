Read full article on original website
‘Crossed the Line’: Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Gets Suspended for Altercation After Mid-Race Crash
An escalating incident prompted NASCAR driver Bubba Wallaceto deliver a wrecking right rear hook to his opponent’s car during last weekend’s playoff race. Now his one-race suspension is costing his team this week’s Cup Series. Leading the pack, Wallace was just 14 laps in Stage 2 when...
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
• Kyle Larson stole the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race win, driving his No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 to a sweep of the stage wins to take the checkered flag in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his third win of the 2022 season. • Larson led Chevrolet to...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski's 5th Place Finish Leads Ford at Homestead
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang (FINISHED 5th) “We were solid all day. Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race but we were in a spot to run up front all day and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team. We are pushing and getting better. It was a solid day all day. I am really looking forward to Martinsville. We had a great test there just like we did here at Homestead. I really want to get a win before this year is over. If we keep building momentum like this I think we can do that.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner
For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award. Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient. The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for...
Three Past Winners - Thomas, Ballou and Leary - Enter 26th Oval Nationals
Three more past winners are among the latest entries into the November 3rd, 4th and 5th 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway. The trio is made up of three-time and defending champion Kevin Thomas Jr., C.J. Leary, and Robert Ballou. In addition, Justin Grant, and Brady Bacon, who are currently ranked first and second respectively in the USAC National Sprint Car point standings, have also submitted their entries.
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NCS. He has earned two top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 50 laps. In the 2022 NCS...
Doran Racing and Kody Swanson Win Two Series Championships Saturday
“Championship Saturday” was just that for Lebanon, Ohio-based Doran Racing and its driver, Kody Swanson, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Doran-Dyson Racing won the entrant championship in the top division of USAC, Silver Crown, when Swanson finished fourth in that series’ 100-lap season finale and earned an unprecedented seventh driver championship in the series. Swanson, a native of Kingsburg, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, is the winningest driver in the series’ history.
Petty GMS Hires Luke Lambert as Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet Team
Petty GMS today announced veteran crew chief Luke Lambert will join the team beginning in 2023 to lead Noah Gragson and the No. 42 Chevrolet team. “Hiring Luke (Lambert) was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah (Gragson),” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year. Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave (Elenz) next year, Noah and Erik (Jones) and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Elimination Races Set For This Weekend at Martinsville Speedway
A pair of elimination races are scheduled for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series set their respective Championship 4 participants. Ford’s Joey Logano has already clinched a Cup Series spot after his win in Las Vegas while Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe still have a chance to join him as three spots remain available. Here’s a look at how each driver stands going into Sunday’s race.
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra Preview - Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT MARTINSVILLE: Brandon Jones has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Martinsville Speedway with one win at the track. That win came earlier this year in the spring NXS race at the short-track after an overtime battle for the lead with teammate Ty Gibbs. Jones has finished in the top-10 in all four of the races he has run at the track and has two top-five finishes. Jones has led 44 laps and has an average finish of 5.3.
Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Martinsville Speedway
BELL AT MARTINSVILLE: Christopher Bell heads to Martinsville Speedway to make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 0.526-mile track. At the spring race earlier this year Bell started seventh and by lap three was up to fifth. Bell started stage two second, but the handling worsened over a long run and cost him some positions on track. A pit stop penalty during the final stage cost him a lap to the field and without many cautions the team couldn’t get back on the lead lap, resulting in a 20th-place finish.
Three Toyota Top-10’s in Miami
Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday evening. Truex was leading on the final caution period when he spun off the nose of a competitor’s car entering his pit stall on pit road. Denny Hamlin (seventh) continued his strong Playoff performance with a top-10 finish. Hamlin has scored seven top-10 finishes in eight Playoff races and heads into Martinsville just five points below the Playoff cut line. Christopher Bell (11th) just missed the top-10 and faces a likely must-win in Martinsville as he is 33 points below the final Championship 4 berth.
Dixie Vodka 400 results from Homestead Miami Speedway
Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway
No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. SMITH AT BRISTOL: Sammy Smith will run his eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race of the 2022 season at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Smith has no previous starts at Martinsville and will see his first laps on the track Friday afternoon during practice.
Buescher Rebounds for 13th in Homestead
Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway to finish 13th in the Fastenal Ford. Buescher began the day inside the top-10 as he and teammate Brad Keselowski both advanced to the final round of Saturday’s single-car qualifying. With the eighth-quickest lap on Saturday, Buescher earned his 10th top-10 starting spot of the season.
Ashton Torgerson Drives Rowdy Energy No. 02 to Strong Trophy Cup Debut
16-year-old Ashton Torgerson of Medford, Ore. competed in the prestigious 28th Annual Trophy Cup at Tulare Thunderbowl last weekend, with a strong showing in the Rowdy Energy No. 02 Eagle Chassis powered by Ryder 360. The three-night spectacular raises money for Make-A-Wish with a record haul of over $325,000 raised...
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 35 – 500 laps / 263 miles. Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Fr8Auctions.com and McDowell Looking for Another Top-10
FR8Auctions.com returns to the No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The loyal supporter of Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is looking to add another top-10 with McDowell before the season ends. Thus far, Fr8Auctions.com has helped carry McDowell to three of his 12 top-10 finishes this year.
Keselowski Earns Top Five in Homestead
Brad Keselowski earned his best finish of the season Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway, driving the Violet Defense Ford to a fifth-place finish. “We were solid all day,” Keselowski said. “Great stops and the car was really solid. We weren’t in a spot to dominate the race but we were in a spot to run up front all day and that is what we did. We are starting to gel and click as a team. It is exciting for RFK and I am really happy for Violet Defense and everybody on the team.”
