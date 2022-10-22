Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Take Over Windsor Castle If They 'Decide To Return To The U.K.': Report
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thinking about heading back across the pond? According to a report, "vacant Windsor Castle opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the U.K." Article continues below advertisement. Expert Katie Nicholl previously shared in her book...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Ok Magazine
Erika Jayne Claims She Confronted Kathy Hilton About Alleged Gay Slur After Kyle Richards & Sutton Stracke Dispel Rumors
Despite many eye witnesses shutting down the claim, Erika Jayne has continued to insist she heard Kathy Hilton use a gay slur during the socialite's freak out in Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, to allege that she confronted Hilton about using the word.
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
Little People, Big World’s future uncertain as show has not yet been renewed for a 25th season
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff has told his fans the future of the long-running show is uncertain as it has not yet been renewed for a 25th season. An insider visiting Roloff Farms exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Matt, 61, said a 25th season has not yet been discussed as cameras are wrapping filming on the upcoming 25th season.
