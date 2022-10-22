ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Dames who starred in The Crown join calls for Netflix to add an onscreen disclaimer making clear the royal drama's storylines are fiction

 3 days ago

Three Dames of the British Empire who starred in The Crown have said Netflix must add an onscreen disclaimer making clear the royal drama’s explosive storylines are fiction rather than historical fact.

The call by Dame Eileen Atkins, Dame Harriet Walter and Dame Janet Suzman, who were made DBEs for their service to drama, comes after a string of public figures have already called on the US streaming giant to act.

Last week in this newspaper, Sir John Major condemned The Crown as a ‘barrel load of malicious nonsense’. And just days ago, Dame Judi Dench branded it ‘crude sensationalism’ and urged Netflix to add a disclaimer.

The call by Dame Eileen Atkins, Dame Harriet Walter and Dame Janet Suzman, who were made DBEs for their service to drama, comes after a string of public figures have already called on the US streaming giant to act
Dame Harriet Walter and Dame Janet Suzman both played roles in the hit series and have argued the series need to recognise its obligation to act 
Last night, Dame Eileen, who played Queen Mary in the first series, said: ‘My friends in America tell me that many people there think it’s a documentary. Mostly if you are talking about real people, you say this is fiction based on fact. I don’t know why this hasn’t happened with this.’

Dame Harriet, who played Sir Winston Churchill’s wife Clementine, said: ‘People have believed Shakespeare’s version of Richard III for centuries, but no one is alive to object on his behalf. By contrast, there are many people alive now who could be hurt if they thought the public might believe this.’

This newspaper has led the campaign for Netflix to recognise its obligation to act.

Dame Janet, who played a literary agent in series four, said: ‘This is clearly fiction and people must know it.’

Jemima Khan,who worked on the show until severing ties with it last year over its depiction of her friend Princess Diana, said: ‘There should be a disclaimer in all episodes.’

Last week Netflix released a new trailer, accompanied by a statement online that acknowledges the drama is a ‘fictional dramatisation’.

But so far it has refused to add a similar statement on TV.

The new series, covering the premiership of John Major and the break-up of Prince Charles and Diana, is set to be the most controversial yet

The new series, covering the premiership of John Major and the break-up of Prince Charles and Diana, is set to be the most controversial yet. It includes scenes without any foundation in fact, including Charles lobbying Major for his mother’s abdication – prompting Sir John to make a rare public intervention last week.

The call for a disclaimer has been backed by big names in British drama. Sir Patrick Stewart told the MoS: ‘Dame Judi’s comments are absolutely on the mark.’ And Jenny Agutter said: ‘It’s important to make sure people are aware that they are watching a fictionalised version of real people’s lives.’

Downton Abbey actress Dame Penelope Wilton said: ‘Rumour and innuendo only cause distress and there is enough of that at the moment.’

Felicity Kendal said: ‘If this series was made about any other family, there would be a libel case in court.’

And historian Lady Antonia Fraser said: ‘I believe strongly that there is a distinction between history and fiction. It should not be blurred. Netflix should alert viewers clearly to the fact that this is fiction at the beginning of each episode. They can then proceed with their highly enjoyable [fictional] series.’

