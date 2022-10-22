Jane's Addiction cancels Pittsburgh show

Dave Navarro, left. and Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction perform at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

Jane’s Addiction did not take the stage Saturday at PPG Paints Arena as a scheduled opening act for Smashing Pumpkins.

The band also canceled its Philadelphia show Friday night, citing “personal injury.”

Jane’s Addiction is fronted by singer frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

Farrell founded the touring Lollapalooza Festival in 1991 — an event that brought a multi-act, multimedia tour to the summer live-music scene.

Singer Meg Myers opened Saturday’s concert before singer Billy Corgan and Smashing Pumpkins performed.