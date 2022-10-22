Read full article on original website
Indonesian woman swallowed whole by python
A 54-year-old missing Indonesian woman was eaten alive by a 16ft python, the local police said.The woman, identified by media by her first name Jahrah, was found dead after being eaten by a python in a rubber plantation at Terjun Gajah village in Indonesia’s Jambi province.The woman’s body was still in the stomach of the 5m (16ft) long python which was caught on Monday. The moment police found the remains inside the python was captured on video too.Police said Jahrah failed to return after collecting rubber from a plantation in Jambi province on Sunday.Her husband started looking for her everywhere...
Will Australia introduce stage 3 tax cut like UK?
The stage 3 tax cuts are due in July 2024 as it is a part of the government's income tax package, introduced and legislated in 2018 and 2019. The stage 3 tax reduction would eliminate the 37 per cent tax rate and reduce the 32.5 per cent bracket to 30 per cent. Watch out this video for more.
How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?
Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company that it will compensate them for any type of loss, damage, accident, or death. There are four major categories of insurance in Australia: general, life, health, and travel. Of late, there are many companies that offer insurance services in Australia. In this segment we take a closer look at these companies and explore how these companies are faring on the ASX.
Kalkine: Fertility rate bounces back in Australia from record-low
From 1991 to 2021, the fertility rate of mothers aged 35–39 years doubled, and for mothers aged 40–44 years, it has nearly tripled. In contrast, births to teenage mothers have reached an all-time low.
Kalkine : Why is Australia proposing tougher penalties for serious data breaches? | Kalkine Media
Following the massive cybersecurity breaches that exposed millions to criminals, Australia has suggested harsher penalties for businesses that fail to safeguard their consumers' sensitive data. On October 22, Albanese Government said they will substantially introduce laws to raise penalties for repeated or serious privacy breaches. Watch out this video for more.
US urges 'forceful' Myanmar stance as Southeast Asia ministers meet
The United States urged strong action on Myanmar as Southeast Asian ministers prepared to meet Thursday on how to deal with the military-run country ahead of an upcoming summit. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are holding emergency talks Thursday in Jakarta on Myanmar in advance of the November 10-13 ASEAN and East Asia summits in Cambodia.
Kalkine : ASX poised to rise. Bega’s CEO to resign | Kalkine Media
The Australian share market is poised to rise again this morning. Coles report their supermarket sales have strengthened during the quarter. Bega Cheese advises that CEO Paul van Heerwaarden has decided that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer. Iluka partners with Northern Minerals.
What is boosting Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares?
Core Lithium's shares were spotted trading at AU$1.48 each, up 0.85% on ASX at 12.45 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 materials index which was 0.70% up at 15,665 points at 12.46 PM AEDT. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green today. At...
Here's what you can expect if you get COVID-19 on a cruise ship according to a Royal Caribbean passenger
Many cruise ships have lifted COVID-19 requirements. But what happens when you contract COVID-19 on a cruise? Matt Hochberg shares his experience.
Materials jumps 2.12% on ASX | Why Bank of Queensland and Viva Energy are trading higher?
The #Australian #sharemarket opened on a high note. The #ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 2.18 per cent. Meanwhile #ASX All Ordinaries was also sharply up, gaining 2.19 per cent. On the other hand, the #volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 8.37 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market #Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
Medibank (ASX:MPL) says cyber-attack wider than expected; shares on halt
Medibank has received additional files from the cyber-criminal on 25 October 2022. The company said that it was too early to ascertain the full extent of the data breach. Medibank shares are expected to start normal trading on 26 October 2022. Private health insurance company Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) on...
From the economy to Rwanda, Rishi Sunak inherits a hefty in-tray
As crises and party management problems loom, PM must act soon to try to reverse Tories’ poor poll ratings
New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares sink 7% today; here’s why
Australia’s leading coal miner New Hope’s shares started trading on a negative note today (24 October). The shares of New Hope are currently trading ex-dividend. The company reported a 613% increase in net profit before tax and non-regular items for FY22. Australian coal-mining giant New Hope Corporation Limited...
Which tech stocks can investors eye in October?
US tech giants are eyeing offering financial services in the UK. The FCA is considering regulating them, as they may build dominant positions due to their huge user base. Several US technology giants have been keen on exploring other global financial services to expand. Leading firms such as Apple's recent credit card have planned to extend their offerings such as "buy now pay later", etc. Similarly, e-commerce giant Amazon has already launched an online insurance store in Britain.
How are these ASX-listed lithium shares performing today?
Lithium is a naturally occurring metal found combined within igneous rocks. The metal finds use in a number of important technologies, such as rechargeable batteries. Lithium is also in high demand these days as it is needed for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles. Lithium is a naturally occurring metal. However,...
Skin Elements (ASX:SKN) to raise ~AU$1.5 million to accelerate its business plans
Skin Elements is raising funds via a combination of placement and entitlement issue. SKN will raise AU$700k in cash (before costs) via a private placement to sophisticated investors. The Entitlement Issue will see the company raise up to AU$776,891 (before costs). Australia based natural skincare company Skin Elements Limited (ASX:SKN)...
ASX 200 closes sharply higher; materials & IT lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (24 October), gaining 102.60 points or 1.54% to end at 6,779.40 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.73%, but is down 8.94% for the last year to date. Materials was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.51% followed by IT...
FTSE 100 slips as UK gets a new PM
UK Market: The UK market was in a mixed mood on Tuesday after the country got its third prime minister this year. At around 1:20 pm GMT+1, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.78%, while the mid-cap-focused FTSE 250 was up 0.50%. This came after Rishi Sunak gave his inaugural speech as the UK PM outside 10 Downing Street. Sunak pledged to keep economic stability at the heart of his government's agenda.
3 stocks to explore as UK output slumps
According to the S&P Global/CIPS composite PMI, the UK output slumped to 47.2 in October. The growth in the private sector has slowed down to a 21-month low. The UK's economy has been struggling to find answers to rising inflation and the soaring cost of living crisis for quite some time. The inflation in Britain hit the 40-year high mark yet another time, rising above 10% for the first time since 1982 on the back of annual consumer price inflation.
Three ASX mining players with elevated focus on ESG & sustainability
The menace of climate change and related issues has compelled mining companies across the globe to level up their game in addressing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda. Sustainability and ESG are fast becoming the sector’s novel point of convergence. It is now a priority for most companies...
