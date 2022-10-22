Read full article on original website
The Ringer
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Is Fecking Transfixing
In Martin McDonagh’s 2008 comedy In Bruges, the fledgling Irish hitman Ray, played by Colin Farrell, is asked during a visit to an art gallery by his partner Ken (Brendan Gleeson) to define purgatory. “[It’s] kind of like the in-betweeny one,” Ray explains, gazing intently at an apocalyptic canvas by Hieronymus Bosch. “You weren’t really shit, but you weren’t all that great either.”
Collider
‘In Bruges’ Is a Humorous Parable About the Loss of Childlike Innocence
In 2008, Martin McDonagh burst into the scene with his first full-length feature In Bruges, a film that captivated audiences through its dark humor, its cast's undeniable chemistry, and its absurd and ironic circumstances. However, behind its ability to tickle even the most jaded person's funny bones is a humorous allegory for the loss of childlike innocence.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin's Composer on the Making of the Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Last week, some theaters premiered an exciting new title that people might be talking about for months. Yes, Black Adam is great, but the new Martin McDonagh film is now among us, and the director and screenwriter has once again struck gold with his storytelling. If you’ve seen The Banshees of Inisherin or are excited to check it out, you know that music is an essential part of composing a compelling narrative, and Hollywood Records shared with Collider that the comedy/drama has a lot to say in that department – and you can now hear the soundtrack of the movie yourself to discover how innovative and experimental it is.
Collider
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
Collider
Hugh Jackman Explains How '48 Hrs.' Convinced Him to Return as Wolverine for 'Deadpool 3'
The end of September changed the trajectory for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a huge way when the sassy assassin himself, Ryan Reynolds, officially announced his arrival with Deadpool 3. In even (arguably) bigger news, Reynolds confirmed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his iconic role as Wolverine, despite retracting his claws back in 2017 with James Mangold's Logan. The internet went wild for Wolverine, but considering this duo isn't exactly dynamic relationship-wise, we're curious to know Jackman's feeling about his resurrection hinging on Deadpool's MCU takeover, and what was it that convinced him to agree?
Collider
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
Jacob Tremblay's Grown-Up Red Carpet Appearance Sends Internet Into A Frenzy
The 16-year-old actor, best known for 2015's "Room," stunned fans after turning up at the "My Father’s Dragon" premiere in Los Angeles.
Collider
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
Collider
Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich Go Head-to-Head in New 'Mindcage' Images
The Recall writer and director duo Reggie Keyohara III and Mauro Borrelli, respectively, have reunited on an all-new thriller titled Mindcage. The film stars Academy Award-nominee John Malkovich opposite Martin Lawrence in a tense crime thriller that evokes the feel of those early to mid-90s gems like Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. Ahead of its release, a few first-look images give us a sneak-peek of this tense cat and mouse mind game.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Collider
Sam Heughan Was Told He Wasn't "Edgy" Enough to Play James Bond
Sam Heughan revealed that he was considered for the role of James Bond. The Outlander star detailed the audition process to play 007 in his upcoming memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, which will be available on October 25, where he disclosed that he auditioned for the role before Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale. He even described the process as “cloaked in so much secrecy” that he “felt like a real-life agent” comparing it to mission from past Bond films.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Doesn't See Alicent as a Villain
Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.
