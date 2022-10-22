Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels calls for more volunteers ahead of winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Horizon's Meals on Wheels program is preparing for the upcoming winter months, and they're in need of more volunteers. Many of the program's volunteers are retired and travel to warmer areas during the winter, leaving a considerable gap in the amount of help. Heather Shane,...
Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library Annual Big Book Sale Returns with New Location
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, Oct. 26, 2022 – The Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library big annual book sale is returning with a new location, moving to the Downtown Library, 450 Fifth Ave. SE. The sale will be 9 am-5 pm Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 & 5, and...
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control hosting rabies and microchip clinic October 30
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a special rabies and microchip clinic on Sunday, October 30 from 2:00-4:00p.m. Cats and dogs over four months old and residing in Cedar Rapids City limits are required to have current rabies vaccinations. During this special clinic, rabies shots are $10.00 and microchipping is available for $20.00.
7th Annual Operation Diaper Drive enters its final week
The Young Parents Network (YPN) and Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC) are partnering with local Hy-Vee Food Stores to host Operation Diaper Drive, a community-wide initiative to collect donated diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank from October 1-October 31, 2022. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for...
Hotdogs with the Dean kicks off at UI
Iowa City — The University of Iowa (UI) kicked off their Hotdogs with the Dean event at Hubbard Park Sunday afternoon. This was a new event for UI's Homecoming 2022, and serves as the official kickoff to Homecoming week. The hotdog event immediately followed UI's First Annual Hawk Run...
Donations needed as 200k diapers are being collected for eastern Iowa families in need
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The 7th annual Operation Diaper Drive is in it's final week and still in need of donations. YPN is collecting diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank through October 31st. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for local families in...
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces button design contest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Artists are invited to participate in the 40th Anniversary Button Design at the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival. The festival will take submissions through December 4th, 2022. Designs can be submitted via email to Marketing@freedomfestival.com or can be mailed to the Freedom Festival office at 609 First Ave SW Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52405.
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled for 90 area veterans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is now rescheduled for November 2nd. The original flight was postponed on October 18th due to airplane issues. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now that issues with the plane on the ground at CID and delays in...
Funeral plans set for CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush
Funeral arrangements are now set for CRSCD Superintendent Noreen Bush. She passed away over the weekend after an over two year battle with cancer. Bush was just 51 years old and had served as superintendent since 2019. The school board will meet Wednesday night to select a new interim leader.
Multimillion dollar grant to bring more multifamily housing to Cedar Rapids, Marion
Fifteen Cedar Rapids metro projects received major funding boosts from the state of Iowa as the Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced over $11 million for redevelopment tax credits for Brownfield/Grayfield sites and Workforce Housing Tax Credits. The total capital investment and construction costs for this region totals nearly $235...
Iowa City seeking artists for a 300-foot airport mural
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City is looking for artists to design and paint a massive 12-foot-tall, 300-foot-long mural along an Iowa City Airport hanger facing South Riverside Drive. The goal of the project is to create an eye-catching mural that will greet drivers, pilots, passengers,...
Renovated playground open now at Ped Mall in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Ped Mall Playground has received its first major renovation in 20 years and it's now open to use in downtown Iowa City. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground at 210 S Dubuque Street is now open. New features include a play tower,...
Colleagues pay tribute to Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tributes continue to pour in for Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush, who passed away over the weekend after an over two year battle with cancer. Bush was just 51 years old and had served as superintendent since 2019. The...
Rob Sand announces new initiative to hire accountants
Cedar Rapids — State Auditor Rob Sand and Kirkwood Community College leaders held a news conference to announce a new hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants Monday afternoon. Businesses and organizations across the country are feeling strain from the shortage. Like the rest of the country, Sand's...
Ribbon Cutting Thursday: Marion's 7th Avenue Reconstruction, Streetscape Project
Community leaders, contractors and the business community will gather with Marion Chamber ambassadors to celebrate the substantial completion of the 7th Avenue Reconstruction & Streetscape Project. A ribbon-cutting celebration will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. in the North Plaza, located at 7th Avenue and 11th Street...
Hawkeyes hold first Annual Hawks Run Home 5k
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, the University of Iowa (UI) held their First Annual Hawks Run Home 5k at Hubbard Park. The Hawks Run Home 5k was planned as a new annual event this year's Homecoming at UI. Anyone and everyone was welcome to participate and registration for the...
Former gang member now police officer, mother to Highlight Respect Life Month
Dubuque County Right to Life is hosting keynote speaker, Evie West this Thursday, October 27, 2022. West grew up in Orange County, California. Her life’s resume includes ex-gang member from California, two-time teen mother who was faced with the decision to terminate her second preborn son, and police officer for the City of Cleveland (Tennessee) for over 21 years.
Trashmore Trails in Cedar Rapids to close for the season on October 30
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Trashmore Trails and overlook, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, will close for the season Sunday, October 30, 2022. Site improvement work, including trail repair and increased parking, is scheduled to begin Monday, October 31st and will make for an even better experience next season.
Free R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella performance in Dubuque
Dubuque, IA— The Dubuque Arts Council presents Ball in the House, an R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group based out of Boston, MA, whose high energy shows have audiences singing, dancing, even beatboxing along. This program is jam-packed with music, entertainment, and education! Through contemporary & classic cover songs and original...
ImOn completes second phase of network expansion in west Iowa City
Iowa City — ImOn Communications announced an additional 10,200 residential and business addresses in the western portion of Iowa City have been added to ImOn’s high-speed fiber network. Homes and businesses located west of the Iowa River, South of Melrose, East of Highway 218 and North of the...
