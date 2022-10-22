Read full article on original website
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Back from a bye, Kirk Cousins should have a big game against the Cardinals.
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
5 Times a Respected NFL Quarterback Has Quietly Retired Without Fanfare
NFL quarterbacks are often the heart and soul of their teams. However, some quarterbacks end up retiring unceremoniously. The post 5 Times a Respected NFL Quarterback Has Quietly Retired Without Fanfare appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
The Dallas Cowboys made a strength stronger when they traded for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. Now, fans are banging the table for an offensive playmaker.
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Is Sam Ehlinger Ready to Run Colts' Offense?
Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady discusses how much will change on offense with Sam Ehlinger as the starter.
Which NFL quarterbacks have been benched in 2022?
There’s no question about it: The NFL is a quarterbacks league in 2022. While that indisputable truth presses on the minds of all football coaches and GMs throughout the season, there’s still a hesitation to pull the plug on one signal caller and send him to the bench in favor of another.
Yardbarker
Sam Ehlinger: Ripping Off the Band-Aid
Since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019, the Colts have cycled through a bevy of temporary quarterback solutions. From Jacoby Brissett to Phillip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, the Colts have turned to aging veterans to provide a short-term “Band-Aid” to the quarterback position. Matt Ryan, the latest veteran in the Colts quarterback carousel, has struggled mightily this year with nine interceptions and eleven fumbles and the Colts are currently the 4th worst scoring offense in the NFL. With Ryan’s struggles this year, the Colts have finally decided to rip off the “Band-Aid” and turn to second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to be their starter going forward.
ESPN Analyst Comically Explains Fields and Bears Offense From MNF
ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears...
Patriots Quarterback Situation Resembles A Soap Opera: Bama in the NFL Week 8
Josh Jacobs is trying to carry the Raiders back into playoff contention, Brian Daboll's Giants have a tough trip, and the Lions hope to have Jameson Williams play this season.
Fox 19
Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI BENGALS COMMUNICATIONS) -Bengals QB Joe Burrow today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7 for his performance in the team’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes (80.1%) for 481 yards and three touchdowns for a...
‘No question’ Mac Jones is Patriots starting QB next week, Troy Aikman says
For one half of the “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth, there’s “no question” who the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback will be moving forward. After calling the game against the Chicago Bears, the Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman appeared on “SC with SVP” and weighed in on the Patriots’ quarterback situation.
NFL Draft Profile: Casey Thompson, Quarterback, Nebraska Cornhusker
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
Bronson Arroyo elected into Reds Hall of Fame
The 2006 All-Star and 2010 Gold Glove Award winner was the top vote-getter among fans, Reds alumni and select media members to join the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
