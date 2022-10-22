Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
kitco.com
Nubank and Santander move to integrate blockchain into the Brazilian banking system
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nubank plans to airdrop Nucoin to customers in the first half of 2023, with the token serving "as...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ottr Finance, a Solana-based Crypto App, Raises $3.1M in Funding
Ottr, a Web3 mobile app that makes holding crypto easier and more secure than ever, is pleased to announce it has “closed on a $3.1 million pre-seed funding round led by Race Capital with participation from Circle Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Kamal Ravikant.”. Ottr will “use proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Introduces Digital Asset Payments Engine
Fireblocks, a platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will “enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.”
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
crowdfundinsider.com
CleverCards Announces Digital Mastercards in Europe
Payments Fintech CleverCards has announced that it has integrated with Mastercard Processing Europe, as part of its recent partnership with Mastercard. This now allows digital Mastercards to be downloaded from the CleverCards platform. Ireland-based CleverCards explains that this card integration now enables payment administrators in Businesses and Public sector organizations...
crowdfundinsider.com
Moneyhub Secures £35M from Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group
Moneyhub, an Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, announced that it has secured “an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.”
cheddar.com
Tech Earnings Preview: Google, Amazon & Apple Brace for Releases
Tech Earnings Preview: Google, Amazon & Apple Brace for Releases. It's earning season on Wall Street, and every quarter there is a week when the biggest tech firms reveal their finances one-after-another for investors to pick over. That week starts now with Amazon, Apple, Facebook parent Meta, and Google parent Alphabet all on deck to release earnings.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banyan Raises $43M Series A to Scale SKU Data Network
Banyan, the network for SKU data, recently announced it has raised a $43 million Series A round led by Fin Capital and M13. The funds from the investment round will “accelerate Banyan’s technology and infrastructure growth to benefit merchants, hotels, banks and fintechs.”. The Banyan network “enables retail...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Vietnam’s Fundiin Secures $5M via Series A Round
BNPL Fintech firm Fundiin has secured $5 million in capital via a Series A round that was recently co-led by Trihill Capital and ThinkZone Ventures. The funds from the investment round should assist Fundiin with expanding at a quicker pace and enter Indonesian markets in the foreseeable future. With the...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
crowdfundinsider.com
Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round
WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
crowdfundinsider.com
CEPRES Predictive Intelligence Launches to Assist Private Market Investors
CEPRES — which claims to be the leader in private market investment technology and data — announced the launch of CEPRES Predictive Intelligence, which is described as “an enhanced, future-oriented portfolio management suite based on CEPRES’s proven and backtested forecasting technology.”. CEPRES Predictive Intelligence enables investors...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining Fund to Be Established by JKL Group After Launch of US Business Operations
Leveraging the firm’s expertise in asset management and Bitcoin Mining, JKL Group is set to raise “a $50M mining infrastructure fund from family offices, HNWI, and institutional investors active in the digital assets space.”. JKL Group is reportedly “the first APAC headquartered digital asset management firm to set...
CoinTelegraph
Venture capital recedes from crypto in Q3, but not all is bleak: Report
In 2022, it’s no surprise that most assets are in a bear market. People have a variety of signals they look for when determining a good time to enter the market, and Cointelegraph Research’s Venture Capital Report for Q2 revealed that VC inflows stagnated at just above $14 billion last quarter, the same as Q1.
