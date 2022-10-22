ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yahoo!

Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card

Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
crowdfundinsider.com

Ottr Finance, a Solana-based Crypto App, Raises $3.1M in Funding

Ottr, a Web3 mobile app that makes holding crypto easier and more secure than ever, is pleased to announce it has “closed on a $3.1 million pre-seed funding round led by Race Capital with participation from Circle Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Kamal Ravikant.”. Ottr will “use proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fireblocks Introduces Digital Asset Payments Engine

Fireblocks, a platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will “enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.”
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
crowdfundinsider.com

CleverCards Announces Digital Mastercards in Europe

Payments Fintech CleverCards has announced that it has integrated with Mastercard Processing Europe, as part of its recent partnership with Mastercard. This now allows digital Mastercards to be downloaded from the CleverCards platform. Ireland-based CleverCards explains that this card integration now enables payment administrators in Businesses and Public sector organizations...
crowdfundinsider.com

Moneyhub Secures £35M from Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group

Moneyhub, an Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, announced that it has secured “an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.”
cheddar.com

Tech Earnings Preview: Google, Amazon & Apple Brace for Releases

Tech Earnings Preview: Google, Amazon & Apple Brace for Releases. It's earning season on Wall Street, and every quarter there is a week when the biggest tech firms reveal their finances one-after-another for investors to pick over. That week starts now with Amazon, Apple, Facebook parent Meta, and Google parent Alphabet all on deck to release earnings.
crowdfundinsider.com

Banyan Raises $43M Series A to Scale SKU Data Network

Banyan, the network for SKU data, recently announced it has raised a $43 million Series A round led by Fin Capital and M13. The funds from the investment round will “accelerate Banyan’s technology and infrastructure growth to benefit merchants, hotels, banks and fintechs.”. The Banyan network “enables retail...
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL: Vietnam’s Fundiin Secures $5M via Series A Round

BNPL Fintech firm Fundiin has secured $5 million in capital via a Series A round that was recently co-led by Trihill Capital and ThinkZone Ventures. The funds from the investment round should assist Fundiin with expanding at a quicker pace and enter Indonesian markets in the foreseeable future. With the...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
crowdfundinsider.com

Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round

WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
crowdfundinsider.com

CEPRES Predictive Intelligence Launches to Assist Private Market Investors

CEPRES — which claims to be the leader in private market investment technology and data — announced the launch of CEPRES Predictive Intelligence, which is described as “an enhanced, future-oriented portfolio management suite based on CEPRES’s proven and backtested forecasting technology.”. CEPRES Predictive Intelligence enables investors...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering “Unstoppable Maturation” Stage: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of rising rates could mean the Fed will soon quit tightening, according to Bloomberg. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence – recently suggested that Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology. The...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Mining Fund to Be Established by JKL Group After Launch of US Business Operations

Leveraging the firm’s expertise in asset management and Bitcoin Mining, JKL Group is set to raise “a $50M mining infrastructure fund from family offices, HNWI, and institutional investors active in the digital assets space.”. JKL Group is reportedly “the first APAC headquartered digital asset management firm to set...
CoinTelegraph

Venture capital recedes from crypto in Q3, but not all is bleak: Report

In 2022, it’s no surprise that most assets are in a bear market. People have a variety of signals they look for when determining a good time to enter the market, and Cointelegraph Research’s Venture Capital Report for Q2 revealed that VC inflows stagnated at just above $14 billion last quarter, the same as Q1.

