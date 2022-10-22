Read full article on original website
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Returned To 'High School Musical' Set
'High School Musical' fans lost their minds when Hudgens shared a video of herself hanging out at East High.
Monster Nightmares, Hippie Van Guru & A Woman Locked In Her Car, Part Of SFiFF Surreal Shorts From Fabio Colonna, Jeff Hilliard, Emily Maya Mills & More
In addition to New Mexico being a serious place for filmmaking and TV series –the state reaping a record $855.4M from Hollywood’s motion picture & TV industry’s spending– Santa Fe itself counts a fervent moviegoing community, especially for arthouse and experimental product. Audiences packed venues around town for the Santa Fe International Film Festival from Oct. 19-23 for films of all shapes and sizes at such venues as the George R.R. Martin owned Jean Cocteau Cinema; the Moorish, Spanish Renaissance 1931 built Lensic Theater; and the two-story, bistro cinema the Violet Crown in the swanky railroad district...
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
Meow Wolf unveils 3 installations in Santa Fe
Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz has a new installation at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Brandon Soder) Meow Wolf always offers a new experience. At “House of Eternal Return” in Santa Fe, three new permanent installations are ready for visitors. Months of work has taken place...
Cleveland nabs top honors at NM band pageant
Cleveland High School grabbed top honors in the NM Pageant of Bands in the 5A division. The high school also won first in People’s Choice, brass, woodwinds, percussion, soloist and color guard. Rio Rancho High School placed third. Organ Mountain finished second. Rio Rancho High School’s stadium was loaded...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
Local Chevron gas station goes all out with spooky Halloween display
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local convenience store is really getting into the Halloween spirit. The Chevron gas station near Coors and Irving is going all out with its Halloween decorations this year. Since 2012, and every year since, the display inside the store has grown. The manager says...
Rio Rancho Fall Festival was a hit
Kids running around in costumes, adults chasing after them, Hocus Pocus and scary dudes in masks. That was the City of Rio Rancho’s Fall Festival. Hundreds of people enjoyed pumpkin carving, candy, food trucks and good music at Campus Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. People also got to see...
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
Affordable Halloween costume ideas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is fast approaching and it's not too late to get your costume ready. Some costumes for kids cost close to $50 and that's a lot of money to spend on something that might only be used once. So, if you're looking to save, here's how you can create an affordable costume for just a few bucks, a cardboard box and endless imagination.
Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza
Every year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, The City of Santa Fe turns the Santa Fe Plaza into a dazzling winter wonderland of lights and merriment. People come from miles around to enjoy music and song, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of the tree, at this annual tradition ushering in the holiday season in true New Mexican style. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza ceremony takes place this year on Friday, November 25, 2022, 3 – 8 p.m.
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
