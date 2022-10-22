Russell Crowe’s Girlfriend Is Half His Age—And They Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut!

Fans at the Rome Film Festival in Italy last week were elated to see Russell Crowe grace the red carpet, and his girlfriend attended the event by his side (for the first time, publicly). The Oscar-winning actor, 58, and his date Britney Theriot, 31, promoted Crowe’s upcoming film Poker Face , which he stars in and directed.

The Thor: Love & Thunder star donned a dapper all-black look, with a classic suit and darker shirt underneath. Theriot, who has been dating Crowe for almost two years (they first sparked romance rumors in November 2020) stunned in a strapless, geometric-print, multicolor dress with a black clutch and matching elegant heels. The smiling duo posed for photos and as some users on Twitter wrote, seemed to look at each other “lovingly.”



While many fans may recall rumors and photos hinting at Crowe and Theriot’s romance over the years, this film festival appearance marks their red carpet debut. The A Beautiful Mind icon and former actress went public with their relationship at the end of 2020, two years after Crowe finalized his divorce from wife of 15 years, actress and singer-songwriter Danielle Spencer.

Crowe was first spotted with Theriot in Sydney, Australia while playing tennis together in November of 2020, as seen in photographs published by The Daily Mail . The couple reportedly met while filming Broken City in 2013, according to IMDB. The site also lists Theriot as an assistant to Crowe on his 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever that also starred Zac Efron.

Theriot, who used to work as an actress, changed career paths and now works in real estate. In October 2017, she joined Louisiana agency Mirambell Realty as an agent, and in February 2019, the agency announced in a Facebook post that she was one of the top individual producers of that month.

Before Crowe met and began dating Theriot, the New Zealand actor was previously married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018. The Lés Miserables star first separated from Spencer in 2012, and the exes share two sons: Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16.

In the time since Crowe and Theriot were first seen together, they’ve been photographed by paparazzi playing tennis and engaging in PDA in Sydney multiple times. This appears to be an interest they bonded over, as they were also snapped sitting together at the Australian Open in January, watching the Women’s Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of United States.

In July, Crowe shared a photo on Twitter of himself and Theriot with his sons and their friends. The group headed to Rome for a sightseeing trip, and fans know this city is where he famously filmed Gladiator . In the caption of his selfie, the ever-so-witty Crowe wrote, “Taking the kids to see my old office,” while posing at the historic Coliseum.



Crowe and Theriot also traveled together beyond Sydney and Rome, including a vacation at St. Tropez, France, according to The Daily Mail . The couple also seem to both love biking, as they were spotted going for a bike ride with singer Rita Ora in Sydney in April 2021, and also went for a Valentine’s Day biking trip this February.



Most recently, the two were seen biking in Dublin, Ireland in August of 2022, where Crowe was filming The Pope’s Exorcist , according to The Sun . His forthcoming flick, Poker Face, will premiere in theaters on November 16th.