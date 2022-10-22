ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Russell Crowe’s Girlfriend Is Half His Age—And They Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWqf2_0ijBCrlM00

Fans at the Rome Film Festival in Italy last week were elated to see Russell Crowe grace the red carpet, and his girlfriend attended the event by his side (for the first time, publicly). The Oscar-winning actor, 58, and his date Britney Theriot, 31, promoted Crowe’s upcoming film Poker Face , which he stars in and directed.

The Thor: Love & Thunder star donned a dapper all-black look, with a classic suit and darker shirt underneath. Theriot, who has been dating Crowe for almost two years (they first sparked romance rumors in November 2020) stunned in a strapless, geometric-print, multicolor dress with a black clutch and matching elegant heels. The smiling duo posed for photos and as some users on Twitter wrote, seemed to look at each other “lovingly.”


While many fans may recall rumors and photos hinting at Crowe and Theriot’s romance over the years, this film festival appearance marks their red carpet debut. The A Beautiful Mind icon and former actress went public with their relationship at the end of 2020, two years after Crowe finalized his divorce from wife of 15 years, actress and singer-songwriter Danielle Spencer.

Crowe was first spotted with Theriot in Sydney, Australia while playing tennis together in November of 2020, as seen in photographs published by The Daily Mail . The couple reportedly met while filming Broken City in 2013, according to IMDB. The site also lists Theriot as an assistant to Crowe on his 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever that also starred Zac Efron.

Theriot, who used to work as an actress, changed career paths and now works in real estate. In October 2017, she joined Louisiana agency Mirambell Realty as an agent, and in February 2019, the agency announced in a Facebook post that she was one of the top individual producers of that month.

Before Crowe met and began dating Theriot, the New Zealand actor was previously married to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018. The Lés Miserables star first separated from Spencer in 2012, and the exes share two sons: Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16.

In the time since Crowe and Theriot were first seen together, they’ve been photographed by paparazzi playing tennis and engaging in PDA in Sydney multiple times. This appears to be an interest they bonded over, as they were also snapped sitting together at the Australian Open in January, watching the Women’s Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of United States.

In July, Crowe shared a photo on Twitter of himself and Theriot with his sons and their friends. The group headed to Rome for a sightseeing trip, and fans know this city is where he famously filmed Gladiator . In the caption of his selfie, the ever-so-witty Crowe wrote, “Taking the kids to see my old office,” while posing at the historic Coliseum.


Crowe and Theriot also traveled together beyond Sydney and Rome, including a vacation at St. Tropez, France, according to The Daily Mail . The couple also seem to both love biking, as they were spotted going for a bike ride with singer Rita Ora in Sydney in April 2021, and also went for a Valentine’s Day biking trip this February.


Most recently, the two were seen biking in Dublin, Ireland in August of 2022, where Crowe was filming The Pope’s Exorcist , according to The Sun . His forthcoming flick, Poker Face, will premiere in theaters on November 16th.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Rocks An Ab-Baring Top In New Backstage Photo With Keith Urban—There's No Way She's 55!

Nicole Kidman showed off her toned figure and ‘I’m-with-the-band’ style in a new Instagram post, and fans are obsessed! The Oscar winner, 55, shared a sweet, backstage concert photo of her and husband, musician Keith Urban, 54, with her 8.6 million followers this week. While donning a low-cut crop top in the pic that flaunted her sculpted abs, an effortlessly chic blazer over it, low-waisted trousers and pointed-toe flats, Kidman took the trendy ‘rockstar girlfriend‘ look to a whole new level (and looked incredible in the process).
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Who Is Charlie Hunnam's Girlfriend? All About Morgana McNelis

Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis have been together for over 15 years Charlie Hunnam and his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis are an incredibly private pair, but their decades-long romance is one of the sweetest. The English actor has been with McNelis for over 15 years and considers himself already married to her. While Hunnam is well known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and King Arthur, McNelis leads a "simple life" and maintains a pretty low profile. Not much is known about her life before she met Hunnam,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters

Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
5K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy