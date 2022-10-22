ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project

A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition

A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Gunman wounds man near two Santa Maria schools

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
BUELLTON, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California

If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man shot, killed inside car in Santa Maria

A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy