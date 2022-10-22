Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
Noozhawk
Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project
A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
Single-car rollover backs up traffic on Highway 101
California Highway Patrol reported a single-car rollover on Highway 101 southbound in Avila Beach around 3:39 p.m.
Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man
Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol. The post Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Templeton that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the past week. In total, 26 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $697,288. The average price per square foot was $428.
calcoastnews.com
Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition
A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
calcoastnews.com
Gunman wounds man near two Santa Maria schools
A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
KSBW.com
10 people burned by antifreeze leak on Hearst Castle bus, fire officials say
SAN SIMEON, Calif. — Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit responded to an antifreeze leak on a bus at Hearst Castle Saturday afternoon. State Parks officials say the bus was transporting visitors for a tour at the castle. Fire officials say the call came in at around 2:38 p.m....
Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school. The post Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night
One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The post Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation
A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Jury finds Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation not guilty
An Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation last year was acquitted this month by a San Luis Obispo County jury.
Santa Barbara Independent
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
travelawaits.com
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
Family remembers SLO County man who died in Highway 41 car crash: ‘He had a big heart’
Justin West was “just willing to lend a hand and help get it done,” his mom said.
Noozhawk
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
calcoastnews.com
Man shot, killed inside car in Santa Maria
A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
