Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature

(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Second gentleman to rally for DFL candidates in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Days after a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to the Twin Cities, her husband is set to make a visit of his own to rally for DFL candidates. The Minnesota DFL says Doug Emhoff will take part in three events on Tuesday, including two rounds of door-knocking in the metro before a "get out the vote" rally in St. Louis Park with members of the Jewish community. Emhoff will be joined by candidates including Rep. Angie Craig who's locked in a tight race in 2nd Congressional District. A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll last week had Craig leading Republican challenger Tyler Kistner by just a point with four percent of voters remaining undecided.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night

(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL

(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper

(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Honoring local teachers

Educators at High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul received a box of new school supplies from the non-profit Kids in Need Foundation. On top of the supplies, three educators received $1,000 to spend on what they think their classrooms and students need. These three educators are a few of 50 across the country receiving the checks thanks, in part to a donation from Fox Corporation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

University of Minnesota home to world's largest Sherlock Holmes collection

Buried 90 feet below the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, there's a treasure trove of items inspired by one of the most popular literary characters of all time. The U's Anderson Library has more than 60,000 pieces of Sherlock Holmes history, making it the largest collection devoted to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective in the world.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul. After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report

The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

It rained mud in Minnesota

Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE

