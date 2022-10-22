Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature
(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
fox9.com
Second gentleman to rally for DFL candidates in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Days after a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to the Twin Cities, her husband is set to make a visit of his own to rally for DFL candidates. The Minnesota DFL says Doug Emhoff will take part in three events on Tuesday, including two rounds of door-knocking in the metro before a "get out the vote" rally in St. Louis Park with members of the Jewish community. Emhoff will be joined by candidates including Rep. Angie Craig who's locked in a tight race in 2nd Congressional District. A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll last week had Craig leading Republican challenger Tyler Kistner by just a point with four percent of voters remaining undecided.
fox9.com
Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night
(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota Regent Sviggum resigns as vice chair after 'too diverse' comments
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum has resigned his position as vice chair of the Board of Regents, effective immediately. Sviggum came under fire for his recent comments suggesting the University of Minnesota, Morris's falling enrollment is because the school is "too diverse." While Sviggum is...
fox9.com
State-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot for 2022 midterm elections
The midterm elections are on Nov. 8, 2022. While many Americans will likely head to their local polling station to fulfill their civic duty, a sizeable number will cast an absentee ballot by mail. Absentee voting allows citizens to vote before Election Day by mail or drop box. Although every...
fox9.com
'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper
(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
fox9.com
Honoring local teachers
Educators at High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul received a box of new school supplies from the non-profit Kids in Need Foundation. On top of the supplies, three educators received $1,000 to spend on what they think their classrooms and students need. These three educators are a few of 50 across the country receiving the checks thanks, in part to a donation from Fox Corporation.
fox9.com
Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center
An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
fox9.com
Double homicide suspect allowed to live in group setting despite civil commitment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged in a gruesome double homicide in St. Paul last week had a well documented history of violence and mental health issues, court documents say. Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Sandoval II is accused of fatally stabbing a fellow resident and a handyman at the...
fox9.com
Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty. Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota home to world's largest Sherlock Holmes collection
Buried 90 feet below the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, there's a treasure trove of items inspired by one of the most popular literary characters of all time. The U's Anderson Library has more than 60,000 pieces of Sherlock Holmes history, making it the largest collection devoted to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective in the world.
fox9.com
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
fox9.com
Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul. After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
fox9.com
Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report
The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.
fox9.com
South Minneapolis homeowners create comedy club with skeletons in front yard
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some people have skeletons in their closet. Brian Carr has them all over his front yard. "One thing I like about Halloween is you really have an opportunity to flex some creative muscle," said Carr. "A lot of people will stop and say thank you for...
fox9.com
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
fox9.com
Man charged in deadly Minneapolis mass shooting takes stand; argues self-defense
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Hennepin County jury must decide whether a deadly mass shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub was a justified case of self-defense. That is what the accused gunman, Jawan Carroll is arguing, that he only opened fire in a large, downtown crowd to protect himself from an armed rival who threatened to kill him.
fox9.com
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
Comments / 0