Murrysville, PA

22thepoint.com

Undefeated McKeesport hosts Thomas Jefferson for section title Friday

PITTSBURGH — In the final broadcast of the 2022 season for AHN Friday Night Rivals presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Thomas Jefferson travels to take on McKeesport Friday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. The game can also be streamed live at https://22thepoint.com/watch. You can follow 22...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport hockey to lean on large group of underclassmen

The Freeport hockey program knows success. Although Freeport finished with an 8-10-0-1 record last season, the Yellowjackets racked up a 16-4 mark in 2020-21. Both teams corralled second place in the Varsity A Blue division, and the 2020-21 squad advanced to the semifinal round of the PIHL playoffs. Freeport was...
FREEPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
High School Football PRO

Washington, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mount Lebanon High School football team will have a game with Trinity High School - Washington on October 24, 2022, 15:15:00.
WASHINGTON, PA
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022

Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy's Di Domenico recognized by University of Chicago

Nataliya Di Domenico, a global studies teacher at Sewickley Academy, received the University of Chicago school in 2022. She was nominated for the award by Milla Ivanova, who graduated from Sewickley Academy in 2022. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students are given the opportunity to reflect on their...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
VERONA, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

