Wisconsin State

Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

More than half of workers seek more hours to keep up with inflation: poll

More than half of U.S. residents polled in a new survey said they are looking to work more hours to help cover rising prices for basic needs. In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults released last week, 57 percent said they were seeking overtime or extra shifts, while 38 percent said they were seeking a second job. Respondents with children were far more likely to seek extra hours at their current jobs (64 percent) and look for an additional job (47 percent).
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lawyers receive Jan 6 subpoena as Meadows ordered to testify to Georgia grand jury

Donald Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of his closest aides, gave an interview to the committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, departing soon after the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the...
GEORGIA STATE

