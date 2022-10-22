Read full article on original website
Related
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Arizona GOP goes to Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena
State chair Kelli Ward is trying to stop the panel from accessing her mobile phone records.
More than half of workers seek more hours to keep up with inflation: poll
More than half of U.S. residents polled in a new survey said they are looking to work more hours to help cover rising prices for basic needs. In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults released last week, 57 percent said they were seeking overtime or extra shifts, while 38 percent said they were seeking a second job. Respondents with children were far more likely to seek extra hours at their current jobs (64 percent) and look for an additional job (47 percent).
Trump news – live: Trump lawyers receive Jan 6 subpoena as Meadows ordered to testify to Georgia grand jury
Donald Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of his closest aides, gave an interview to the committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, departing soon after the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the...
Comments / 0