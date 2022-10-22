Escaped murderer found walking along I-75, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An escaped murderer from Georgia was found walking along I-75 in Florida, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers stopped a pedestrian walking south along the interstate at 6:02 a.m. in Charlotte County.

The pedestrian was identified as Anthony Moret, 67, of Valdosta, Georgia. Troopers said after checking for any active warrants, they learned Moret was a fugitive who escaped prison in Georgia.

WCTV reported Friday that Moret escaped the Valdosta Transitional Center while serving a life sentence for a murder and robbery he committed in the 1970s.

Troopers arrested the fugitive without any problems and took him to the Charlotte County Jail for extradition back to Georgia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.