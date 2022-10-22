ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for UK to rejoin EU

By Gina Kalsi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubb23_0ijBC9Rz00

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU .

The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square . Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend.

Parliament Square Garden, the last stop on the march for the rally, saw a sea of blue and yellow as supporters waved EU flags and carried placards.

Some signs said: “ Brexit was never going to work”, “For lower bills £rejoin the EU” and “We voted romaine”.

Nikki Ajibade, a 60-year-old teacher from Warwickshire, was at the march with her sister.

She said: “We feel very strongly that the situation we’re in now, you can trace it back directly to 2016 referendum, which was supposedly an advisory referendum.

“It wasn’t a supermajority result, 52 and 48 is not something that you can just completely upturn and upend the whole country. Look six years on where we are. So we feel very strongly that we need to get a sensible government in place, general election now, because this lot are squabbling like rats in a sack.”

When asked about Boris Johnson potentially throwing his hat in the ring to become prime minister again, Ms Ajibade said: “If they’re thinking that Boris Johnson is the answer, they haven’t understood the question, come on this is just ridiculous.

“It’s an insult to the nation. It is an actual insult to the British people to even mention his name as a possible candidate.

“I’m not worried about Boris Johnson coming in. I’m not worried. I think it would be absolutely brilliant, because then he would be the last nail in the Tory coffin.

“It is a national disgrace, an international laughing stock, that’s what they’ve turned us into.”

The crowd booed as a large digital screen overlooking Parliament Square Garden showed pictures of Leave-voting figures such as Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and Nigel Farage.

Oliver Jackson, a 26-year-old warehouse worker from Dorset, said that it was important for politicians to listen to those who wanted to rejoin the EU.

He said: “We need to get our voice heard. And especially during all this chaos, we can’t let this be left out. Honestly, the best way to get the UK back on track is to rejoin, at the very least, the single market and then the EU.

“Brexit has been the slow death that has been bleeding the UK dry for years.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘More jobs for the boys’: Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’

A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.It is also lower than...
The Independent

Labour mayor says appointment of first British-Asian PM is ‘source of pride’

Labour London mayor Sadiq Khan has said it is a “source of pride” for many that Rishi Sunak is the country’s first British-Asian Prime Minister, as it demonstrates that those who work hard “can achieve almost anything”.Sadiq Khan, a Muslim of Pakistani heritage, said people must “put aside party politics” when such milestones come around, as he said there will be other opportunities to challenge Mr Sunak on his policies.Speaking during a visit to Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury, north London, to meet the local community and join the Diwali and Hindu new year celebrations, he said the appointment of the...
The Independent

PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Taoiseach Micheal Martin that he would prefers a “negotiated outcome” to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.The two leaders held a phone conversation on Wednesday evening.Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the protocol.The post-Brexit trading treaty, which is fiercely opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland, has led to the collapse of the Stormont Assembly and Executive.The DUP has said it will not engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and...
The Independent

Labour attacks ‘disgraceful’ delay as Online Safety Bill dropped from schedule

Labour has attacked another “disgraceful” delay to the Tory government’s Online Safety Bill after it was dropped from the Commons schedule.On Wednesday a junior culture minister failed to deny the crucial legislation – aimed at regulating social media giants – had been pulled from the promised timetable following previous delays.The Independent understands the bill has been delayed to give MPs time to consider new amendments set to be introduced by the Rishi Sunak government – but the plan is to bring it back within weeks.A spokesperson said: “Protecting children and stamping out illegal activity online is a top priority for the government and...
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
The Independent

New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress

New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
The Independent

LGBT fans should be ‘respectful’ of Qatar during World Cup, UK foreign secretary says

The foreign secretary has been criticised for saying LGBT football fans should be “respectful” during the World Cup.James Cleverly said visitors to host country Qatar should show “a little bit of flex and compromise” and to “respect the culture of your host nation”.Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and can be punished by imprisonment or even death under the country’s criminal code.The Tory politician’s comments were branded “abhorrent” and “shockingly tone deaf” by opposition parties, who said the government should be challenging football authorities over the selection of the country to host the tournament.“I have spoken to the Qatari authorities...
The Independent

Sajid Javid says it was a ‘mistake’ to back Liz Truss for Tory leader

Former Cabinet minister Sajid Javid has said he made a “mistake” backing Liz Truss for Tory leader, as he accused the ex-PM of failing to show respect for “our key economic institutions”.The former chancellor and health secretary, who backed Ms Truss in the first Tory leadership contest of the year, said her choices on tax cuts and spending were “ultimately where she failed”, as she went “too far”.He added that he still considers Boris Johnson a “friend”, despite resigning from his cabinet in July, but he can understand why the ex-PM “might take a different point of view”.Asked if he...
The Independent

Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally

The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

December election looms in Northern Ireland as minister holds last-ditch talks to restore Stormont

The Northern Ireland secretary’s last-ditch talks with party leaders aimed at restoring powersharing at Stormont appear to have failed, as a deadline for another election in the region looms. Chris Heaton-Harris, reappointed to his role by Rishi Sunak amid Tory turmoil, has made clear he will call a fresh poll if Friday’s deadline passes without an executive being formed.The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to engage in the wake of May’s election over its hatred of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Brexit deal, so it has not been possible to form an executive for six months.DUP Leader Sir...
The Independent

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

Even by the standards of the important military officers who came and went in this tiny village, the man walking behind the Kamaz truck stood out. Soldiers providing security peered from behind fences, their guns bristling in every direction. Two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters circled overhead, providing additional cover for Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko as he escorted an aid convoy in March from the schoolhouse on Tsentralna street that Russian officers commandeered as a headquarters.
The Independent

‘This is a revolution’: On potent 40th day after Mahsa Amini’s death, protests erupt across Iran

Tens of thousands of Iranians across the country defied phalanxes of security forces to march and protest against the clerical regime on Wednesday, the religiously potent and politically symbolic 40th day since the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.In the central Iranian city of Shiraz, at least 15 people were killed in unclear circumstances after gunmen attacked a shrine, according to state media. Two alleged “terrorists” were arrested and another was being pursued, according to other reports.The weeks-long movement born of Amini’s death is rooted in opposition to Islamic social rules and led...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak accused of allowing minister to act ‘with impunity’ over security case

Rishi Sunak has been accused of allowing ministers to act with “impunity” after his government rejected calls for an investigation into home secretary Suella Braverman’s leak of a secret document.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of doing a “grubby deal” with the leading right-winger in return for her support in the Conservative leadership contest, which effectively scuppered Boris Johnson’s hopes of a sensational comeback.Ms Braverman was reappointed home secretary on Tuesday just six days after Liz Truss sacked her for sending cabinet papers to unauthorised people via her private email – and just hours after Sunak...
The Independent

Thousands rally in Prague to honor 2 slain Slovak gay men

Thousands rallied in the Czech capital Wednesday to honor two Slovak gay men shot dead this month outside a bar in Slovakia, and demanded better protection of LGBTQ people and their families.The gathering in Prague’s central Wenceslas Square was held the same day the funerals of Matúš Horváth and Juraj VankuliÄ were conducted in Slovakia.Police said they boosted their presence at the Prague rally after they detained a man who was threating to use a gun against the LGBTQ people at the square.“We want to live without fear,” one of the banners on display read. “A terrorist intentionally killed...
The Independent

London council to start issuing £130 speeding fines in 20mph zones

A London council will become the first local authority in the country to hand out fines to drivers exceeding 20mph speed limits. Wandsworth Council is launching the pilot scheme next week for up to eight months, where £130 fines can be issued to speeding motorists. If successful, the scheme could be rolled out across London where nearly half of the roads have a 20mph limit — including all roads within the central London congestion charge zone, and is seen as a “default” legal maximum in the majority of the 33 boroughs. Drivers will not have three points added to their...
The Independent

Putin opponent loses complaint about prison confinement

Russia's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost another court battle Wednesday in his effort to push back against the Kremlin's widening crackdown on him and other dissenters.Russian news agencies reported that a court rejected the latest in a series of lawsuits that Navalny has brought against prison authorities regarding his confinement. The 46-year-old politician and activist is serving a nine-year sentence in the maximum security IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region village of Melekhovo, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow.Video of a hearing showed Navalny addressing the court remotely from a small room in the prison,...
The Independent

Close-knit community suffering from ‘vicarious trauma’ after shootings, MPs told

A pastor says his community has suffered from “vicarious trauma” following a series of firearm incidents in the north west of Scotland.Reverend Gordon Matheson, from the Sleat & Strath Free Church, gave evidence to MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday as it began its inquiry into firearms licensing.The inquiry comes two months after John MacKinnon, 47, was killed after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye.A 39-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged murder of Mr MacKinnon and the attempted murders of a 32-year-old woman, and a man and woman, both 63, in a...
The Independent

Israel's Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran 'challenge'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was "moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens in Ukraine.”“Today, the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

895K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy