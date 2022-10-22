'A lot at stake': Labor Secretary Marty Walsh stumps for Magaziner in race for Congress

In a homestretch effort to rally votes for State Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who is wrestling Republican Allan Fung in a scrappy match for Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District seat, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh appeared in Providence on Saturday.

Speaking near the Roger Williams Park carousel, Walsh warned that there is "a lot at stake in November" and "a lot at stake for the future of our country."

Walsh's message was light on Magaziner and heavy on President Joe Biden, touting the administration's agenda and its accomplishments despite the president receiving a lackluster approval rating that mirrors that of his predecessor.

Walsh reflected on the administration's work on the American Rescue Plan Act and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act — known as the CHIPS Act — a move to invigorate American semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on China.

The secretary also focused, unsurprisingly, on labor, surrounded by union members, including Michael Sabitoni, the powerful head of the Rhode Island Building & Construction Trades Council.

Walsh recalled growing up in Dorchester with an Irish father who was a union member, and participating in kitchen table discussions on work.

"Everything that I have in my life, all the different positions I've had ... has come out of the labor movement," Walsh said. "It's been about the labor movement. It's about what the Democratic Party stands for."

Magaziner, during a fiery speech, also focused his messaging on working people, raised concerns about GOP threats to Medicare and Social Security, and repeatedly compared his track record with that of Fung, whom he described as funded by oil and drug companies.

"I don't want their money," Magaziner said. "I don't need their money. I work for you."

Magaziner told reporters that while he has spoken to Walsh in the past, he thinks this is the first time they have met in person.

While polls show Fung leading in the race, Magaziner sidestepped a question on whether Walsh's visit was about helping his campaign stay afloat.

"I think it’s appropriate for him to be here, because Rhode Island is a state with a strong union ethic, a strong working-class ethic, and there’s no one better to campaign with than Marty Walsh," he said.

Magaziner said he's not worried about the numbers, returning to campaign messages repeatedly in his replies.

"We’re very confident we’re going to win this thing," he said. "We started out with lower name recognition than my opponent, but we’ve been chipping away at that, and I think as more voters tune in and see the differences between us, we’re going to be successful."

Gov. Dan McKee, who is duking it out with GOP candidate Ashley Kalus in a bid to keep his seat, also spoke to the crowd, striking an equally combative tone.

McKee described Kalus as a "MAGA denier" and "an unknown candidate who showed up in the state of Rhode Island for the money" — a not-so-veiled jab at her move from Illinois to Rhode Island to run a COVID-19 test site that triggered numerous complaints.

"Let's send her back," McKee told supporters.

Jobs also remained a focus of the governor's speech, or "J-O-B-S," as he called them, describing employment as his "number-one priority." However, his facts weren't quite on the mark. McKee claimed that the state has the "lowest unemployment rate that we have ever seen."

Just two days prior, the Department of Labor and Training announced that September's unemployment rate had crept up slightly, to 3.1%, a tiny increase from August's 2.8%. That was also a small increase from July's 2.7%.

Rhode Island is still faring better than the national unemployment rate, which in September was 3.5%.

McKee is hoping the stats will rally Democrats ahead of the general election. He told voters, "we need to build up the enthusiasm right now in the next couple weeks."

But Walsh won't be the only big name to offer local leaders an assist. First lady Jill Biden is set to visit the Ocean State on Wednesday to campaign for McKee.

The governor said she will discuss education and a teacher pipeline.