kxloradio.com
Fergus County Commissioner Ross Butcher gives details of the Fergus County Commission meeting
Fergus County Commissioner Ross Butcher gives the details of the Fergus County Commission meeting. The next Fergus County Commissioner meeting is November 10 at 10 am. For more information, call the Commissioner’s office at 406-535-5119.
montanarightnow.com
Head-on crash kills three people near Geyser
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - At approximately 1704 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Central Montana Dispatch in Lewistown received a report of a head-on collision near Geyser on U.S. Highway 87. Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Judith Basin Sheriff, and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. 53-year-old Lukas Rankin of Great Falls and 38-year-old Adam Ridgeway and 44-year-old Niki Ridgeway of Geyser were pronounced dead at the scene of this 2-vehicle accident.
