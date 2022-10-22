ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit

If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from CMS requires most providers to […] The post Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
kxloradio.com

Attorney General Knudsen calls on SEC to allow full public input on ESG and climate investing rules

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 17 other state attorneys general pushed back against the Security and Exchange Commission’s attempt to stifle the public’s ability to provide input on overreaching and unlawful regulations regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and disclosures regrading emissions from business’ entire supply chain following an announcement the Commission lost hundreds or perhaps thousands of public comments. In a letter to SEC Secretary Vanessa Country, the attorneys general called on her to extend the timeframe for public comment in a meaningful way.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Montana’s Proposed Digital Privacy Amendment, Explained

As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data. Constitutional Amendment 48, referred to voters by last year’s Legislature with...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens

Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine, and COVID-19 could severely affect his heart, lungs and one functioning kidney, he said. He’s had […] The post Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
kxloradio.com

Jobs for Montana’s Graduates to Host Annual LEAD Montana Conference in Helena

HELENA-The Montana Department of Labor & Industry announced today it will host the Jobs for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) annual LEAD Montana Conference in Helena on Tuesday. The conference recognizes high school students for their pursuit of academic excellence and leadership development. JMGis a Department of Labor & Industry program...
HELENA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County School Districts to Begin Pilot Testing Program

Six Flathead County school districts next month will administer the first set of standardized tests to fifth and seventh graders as a part of the Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST) Pilot program. The pilot program, which teachers say will more accurately measure and address gaps in students’ skill levels, allows educators to give students shorter, more frequent tests in math and reading, rather than a longer summative assessment at the end of the year. Flathead County has the highest MAST participation of any county in the state, with the Kalispell, Whitefish, Bigfork, Evergreen, Kila and Fair-Mont-Egan school districts planning to administer MAST tests.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
kiowacountypress.net

Montana land board acquires large property for public use

(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Report details disproportionate demographics of Montana inmates

BUTTE, Mont. — A new report released by Western Native Voice and the Prison Policy Initiative details the geography of mass incarceration in Montana. Inmates in state prison are not allowed to cast votes in elections, but they do play a part in how the state makes district maps.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative

Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Survivor Speaks Out in Support of LR 131 in Montana

If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bear conflicts continue in southwestern Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent out a release detailing several conflicts involving grizzly bears in southwestern Montana. There were no injuries in these conflicts, although on grizzly bear was euthanized and others were relocated. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy