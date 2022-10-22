Read full article on original website
Related
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from CMS requires most providers to […] The post Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
kxloradio.com
Attorney General Knudsen calls on SEC to allow full public input on ESG and climate investing rules
HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 17 other state attorneys general pushed back against the Security and Exchange Commission’s attempt to stifle the public’s ability to provide input on overreaching and unlawful regulations regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and disclosures regrading emissions from business’ entire supply chain following an announcement the Commission lost hundreds or perhaps thousands of public comments. In a letter to SEC Secretary Vanessa Country, the attorneys general called on her to extend the timeframe for public comment in a meaningful way.
As energy rates increase, Montana DPHHS offers assistance program
While all costs are on the rise, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services offers an assistance program to help with energy costs for low-income ratepayers.
Flathead Beacon
Montana’s Proposed Digital Privacy Amendment, Explained
As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data. Constitutional Amendment 48, referred to voters by last year’s Legislature with...
Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens
Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine, and COVID-19 could severely affect his heart, lungs and one functioning kidney, he said. He’s had […] The post Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Montana doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
kxloradio.com
Jobs for Montana’s Graduates to Host Annual LEAD Montana Conference in Helena
HELENA-The Montana Department of Labor & Industry announced today it will host the Jobs for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) annual LEAD Montana Conference in Helena on Tuesday. The conference recognizes high school students for their pursuit of academic excellence and leadership development. JMGis a Department of Labor & Industry program...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County School Districts to Begin Pilot Testing Program
Six Flathead County school districts next month will administer the first set of standardized tests to fifth and seventh graders as a part of the Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST) Pilot program. The pilot program, which teachers say will more accurately measure and address gaps in students’ skill levels, allows educators to give students shorter, more frequent tests in math and reading, rather than a longer summative assessment at the end of the year. Flathead County has the highest MAST participation of any county in the state, with the Kalispell, Whitefish, Bigfork, Evergreen, Kila and Fair-Mont-Egan school districts planning to administer MAST tests.
kiowacountypress.net
Montana land board acquires large property for public use
(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
“Not On My Watch”- Montana Gov on CDC, COVID Shots for Kids
"Not on my watch." That was the response from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) when it comes to the CDC attempting to force the COVID shot on kids during annual school vaccinations. Gov. Gianforte: I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kids' health. On...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
montanaseniornews.com
Letter to the Editor: LR-131 and the “Born Alive” Question on Montana’s November Ballot
NOTE: The views expressed in this editorial are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of this publication. We welcome opposing views. Please send submissions via the contact form on our website. I am a doctor training at the Family Medicine Residency of Western...
NBCMontana
Report details disproportionate demographics of Montana inmates
BUTTE, Mont. — A new report released by Western Native Voice and the Prison Policy Initiative details the geography of mass incarceration in Montana. Inmates in state prison are not allowed to cast votes in elections, but they do play a part in how the state makes district maps.
mtpr.org
Your voter info pamphlet has some bad info, and polls show Tranel catching up to Zinke
Polls and pundits suggest Montana's western district congressional race is tightening. New ads emphasize a mining ban and an "anti-business" bent. And, your voter information pamphlet has some bad information. Sally Mauk Rob, we talked a little bit last week about how some national political analysts had changed their assessment...
5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative
Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Survivor Speaks Out in Support of LR 131 in Montana
If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
PGE Buys Into Montana Wind Farm
Starting in 2024, PGE will get some of its wind power from Montana.
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
NBCMontana
Bear conflicts continue in southwestern Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sent out a release detailing several conflicts involving grizzly bears in southwestern Montana. There were no injuries in these conflicts, although on grizzly bear was euthanized and others were relocated. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
Comments / 0