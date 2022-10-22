ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Cardinals: Looking back at the terrible Marcell Ozuna trade

The St. Louis Cardinals attempted to make a major upgrade in their outfield in 2017, only to have it become one of the worst trades in franchise history. On December 13th, 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins for a package featuring pitching prospects Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen, Daniel Castano, and outfielder Magneuris Sierra.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Bill Belichick’s comments add more confusion to QB drama

As if the rumored quarterback controversy in New England couldn’t get more confusing, Bill Belichick’s decision to have Mac Jones start the game only to pull him after three series has spun the whole thing out of control. Leading up to their week seven matchup with the Bears...
FanSided

Miami Heat: Biggest question for Max Strus entering 2022-23

The Miami Heat want to pay their homegrown guys and that’s why this season is a big one for Max Strus. Coming up on a contract year, that’s always big for any athlete. Strus is in line to get a nice free-agent deal, whether in Miami or elsewhere. And for that reason, he has a lot of things to prove this season.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy