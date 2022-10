When it comes to the Arizona Coyotes this season, it's impossible to not mention the team's temporary home at Arizona State this year. Playing in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, the Coyotes will draw eyes as the team becomes the first NHL team to share an arena with an NCAA team since 1928. The Boston Bruins and Boston University shared an arena from 1924-28 in what is now known as Matthews Arena. ...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO