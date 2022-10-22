Read full article on original website
Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood
Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
Eagle Radio – Great Bend staff recognized with KAB awards
A handful of Eagle Radio employees from Great Bend were honored Monday night at the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Convention in Manhattan. The broadcasting competition encourages the highest standards of reporting, programming and promotion. Eagle Radio won four awards from the state-wide competition and Market Manager Matt Althouse was...
Larned Fire Dept. named Chamber’s Civic Organization of the Year
The Larned Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th anniversary last Thursday with the Chamber Community Banquet at the Knights of Columbus in Larned. Along with a meal, a program and an awards ceremony were presented where awards were given out for businesses of the year, volunteer of the year and leaders of the year.
🎙Cougar Pause: Barton Dance Department
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and members from the Barton Community College Dance Department that aired Oct. 24, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
tigermedianet.com
Local farmers, Hays community members make 1,700 lbs. of sauerkraut
Local farmer Mike Brull has been holding parties out on his family’s land for the past six years, where “the good ole boys” and company get together to mass-produce sauerkraut. All 1,700 pounds of cabbage in this year’s batch was transported from St. Libory, Neb., a town...
'Pints & Politics' scheduled for Nov. 14 in Great Bend
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... You're Invited to a Chamber Pints & Politics! A members-only (and their guests) event Monday, Nov. 14 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Dry Lake Brewing, 1305 Main Street in Great Bend. This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the...
Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
United Way shortcuts assistance options with 2-1-1 feature
Three-digit phone numbers are an easy way for the public to access assistance: 9-1-1 for emergencies, 8-1-1 to Dig Safe, 9-8-8 for the suicide and crisis lifeline. There's also 2-1-1. United Way of Central Kansas Director Charell Owings reminds those in need it's an easy way to reach out for assistance.
No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation
Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (10/25)
Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend. Principal JoAnn Blevins and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower Elementary School. 5. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 6. Eisenhower Elementary Walk Through. 7. Adjournment.
Barton Commission declines sponsorship of new youth basketball league
The Barton County Commission, at Wednesday's regular meeting, encouraged basketball coach Ethan Thomas on his mission to start a youth basketball league in the county. Some commissioners even pledged monetary support privately. But the body agreed that public tax dollars should not be used to sponsor a new basketball league.
BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (10/25)
Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. Myrna Perkins, Chief Accreditation Officer will give this update. Amanda Alliband, Chemistry Instructor and Faculty Council Chair will facilitate this report. 7. 2022 COMMUNITY REPORT. Maggie Harris, Chief Communications Officer will present this report. 8. STRATEGIC PLANNING. Todd Mobray, Director of Institutional Effectiveness will...
Weis wants to spread Hutchinson Regional's message all over Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the new Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Brittney Weis, one of her goals is to get the community to look again at Hutchinson Regional as living up to its name not just for Hutchinson, but for the region as a whole.
Cop Shop (10/25)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/25) At 10:23 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 889 SE 50 Road. At 3:03 p.m. utility problems were reported at 31 West Point Dr. Cattle Out. At 7:23 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE K-156 Highway &...
Reno County EM gives rundown of rural fires
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Fire Districts were kept busy Sunday afternoon and evening. Reno County Fire District # 9 was dispatched to a brush fire on South Worthington Road. With the extreme fire conditions, Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 and Reno County Fire District # 8 were also attached to that call. A total of 12 suppression units, 1 command and 2 support units answered the call. Less than an acre of grass, soybean debris and trees burned. The cause of the fire was noted as undetermined.
Barton Co. officer among latest to graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on October 21, 2022 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Angela Enriquez, with the Barton County Sheriff's Office, was among the graduating class. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/25)
BOOKED: Adam Hrabik on Rice County District Court charges for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, bond set at $1 million C/S. BOOKED: Shasha Kirksey on Central Kansas Community Corrections case, no bond set. BOOKED: Cory Akins on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, bond set at $1,000...
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
111th House race flyer draws statement from Hammond
A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
