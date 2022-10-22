ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Halloween parade for children in Ellinwood

Many parents are starting to mark down all the Halloween celebrations around the community coming up, and they can add one more. The Grade School Halloween Parade will take place Oct. 31 in Ellinwood. The grade school students and daycare children will make their way down Main Street where local...
ELLINWOOD, KS
Eagle Radio – Great Bend staff recognized with KAB awards

A handful of Eagle Radio employees from Great Bend were honored Monday night at the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Convention in Manhattan. The broadcasting competition encourages the highest standards of reporting, programming and promotion. Eagle Radio won four awards from the state-wide competition and Market Manager Matt Althouse was...
GREAT BEND, KS
tigermedianet.com

Local farmers, Hays community members make 1,700 lbs. of sauerkraut

Local farmer Mike Brull has been holding parties out on his family’s land for the past six years, where “the good ole boys” and company get together to mass-produce sauerkraut. All 1,700 pounds of cabbage in this year’s batch was transported from St. Libory, Neb., a town...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Faris Elementary principal out to #lovekids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Faris Elementary Principal James Moffett, getting kids, especially those who may have had trauma at home or elsewhere in their lives, to do what they need to in order to succeed is different than it was when he was in school. "In the schools that...
HUTCHINSON, KS
No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation

Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
GREAT BEND, KS
USD 428 school board meeting agenda (10/25)

Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend. Principal JoAnn Blevins and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower Elementary School. 5. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 6. Eisenhower Elementary Walk Through. 7. Adjournment.
BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (10/25)

Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. Myrna Perkins, Chief Accreditation Officer will give this update. Amanda Alliband, Chemistry Instructor and Faculty Council Chair will facilitate this report. 7. 2022 COMMUNITY REPORT. Maggie Harris, Chief Communications Officer will present this report. 8. STRATEGIC PLANNING. Todd Mobray, Director of Institutional Effectiveness will...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (10/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/25) At 10:23 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 889 SE 50 Road. At 3:03 p.m. utility problems were reported at 31 West Point Dr. Cattle Out. At 7:23 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE K-156 Highway &...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Reno County EM gives rundown of rural fires

RENO COUNTY — Reno County Fire Districts were kept busy Sunday afternoon and evening. Reno County Fire District # 9 was dispatched to a brush fire on South Worthington Road. With the extreme fire conditions, Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 and Reno County Fire District # 8 were also attached to that call. A total of 12 suppression units, 1 command and 2 support units answered the call. Less than an acre of grass, soybean debris and trees burned. The cause of the fire was noted as undetermined.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Barton Co. officer among latest to graduate from KLETC

Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on October 21, 2022 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Angela Enriquez, with the Barton County Sheriff's Office, was among the graduating class. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/25)

BOOKED: Adam Hrabik on Rice County District Court charges for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, bond set at $1 million C/S. BOOKED: Shasha Kirksey on Central Kansas Community Corrections case, no bond set. BOOKED: Cory Akins on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, bond set at $1,000...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
111th House race flyer draws statement from Hammond

A mailer that arrived in Hays-area mailboxes this weekend has drawn the ire of 111th House challenger Ed Hammond. The mailer, paid for by Topeka-based PAC Kansas Family Voice, misnamed Hammond as "Tom." In a statement, Hammond said he the use of the name — the name of his deceased...
HAYS, KS
Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
