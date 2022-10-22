LEWISTOWN, Mont. - At approximately 1704 hours on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Central Montana Dispatch in Lewistown received a report of a head-on collision near Geyser on U.S. Highway 87. Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Judith Basin Sheriff, and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. 53-year-old Lukas Rankin of Great Falls and 38-year-old Adam Ridgeway and 44-year-old Niki Ridgeway of Geyser were pronounced dead at the scene of this 2-vehicle accident.

