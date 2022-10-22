Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Special Olympics Fuel of Dreams at Prescott Valley Fry’s
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 2:30PM to 5:30PM at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields at the Annual Fuel of Dreams to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley Police Officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Offers Spay and Neuter Program
The City of Cottonwood recently received a grant through AZPETPLATES for a spay and neuter program. The City is partnering with Danza Del Sol Veterinary Medical Center and Verde Veterinary Hospital to sponsor a low cost spay/neuter clinic for family pets beginning November 1, 2022. The applications will be reviewed...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Offers Drop Off for Dried Leaves and Pine Needles
The City of Flagstaff invites the public to drop off dried leaves and pine needles at three drop-off locations in Flagstaff on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Bags of dried leaves and pine needles can be delivered to the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:. Jay...
SignalsAZ
Highlands Center Offers Fun, Fall, Family Events
The Highlands Center offers a variety of programs for students and families to help them discover the wonders of nature and become wise caretakers of the land. This year, the Highlands Center is welcoming the upcoming Holiday Season with a variety of family programs. From their popular Halloween Happening! and the 15th annual Holiday Bazaar to making your own Holiday Wreath and the annual Hiking Spree, the Highlands Center has exciting and festive activities for all ages!
theprescotttimes.com
Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies
Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies. Former Prescott Valley Town Councilmember and Vice Mayor Mike Flannery died on Saturday, October 22 after a battle with cancer. A three-term councilman, Flannery was appointed to the Council in 1998 before being elected a year later. He was chosen vice...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 24th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
theprescotttimes.com
Shoplifter Caught By Help Of Witnesses
Between June 19, 2022, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700.00 from Home Depot and Wal-Mart within the Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. During these four separate thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police Officers, collected the required investigative information, collecting video surveillance evidence, completed a detailed written police report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
SignalsAZ
Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition Meeting, Oct 26
The Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition is holding its Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting on Wednesday, October 26th at 2:00 pm on several important topics including stormwater planning, coalition budget, grant projects, and more. The webinar can be attended at https://meet.goto.com/PrescottValleyUtilities/uvrwpctac. Webinar ID: 845-352-957; Dial by your location +1...
prescottenews.com
Witnesses Facilitate Felony Arrest of Suspect – Prescott Valley Police Department
Between June 19, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700 from Home Depot and Walmart within the Town of Prescott Valley. During these thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police officers collected the required information and video surveillance evidence, and completed a report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!
Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
A large hospital complex planned for Flagstaff has Verde Valley residents worried it will redirect funds Northern Arizona Healthcare has promised to invest in Yavapai County. The people of Flagstaff, however, have different concerns.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Prescott Blaze Maple
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Prescott Blaze Maple. The extreme growth of 3 feet or more each year. The fall color glows like embers in a blazing hot fire, thus the name. There is no better maple to plant in Arizona. It loves mountain soil, extreme conditions, and takes wind better than all other shade trees. Perfect for patios, hot sunny walls, street, and driveway trees or anyplace shaded relief is needed.
SignalsAZ
Frost Warning! Temps Below 30° are Forecast for Prescott
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona gives a frost warning and talks about how to protect your plant from the upcoming frost. Severe Frost Alert! Killing frost can damage summer plants through Tuesday night. Ensure plants are hydrated thoroughly. Reduce damage by covering vegetable plants, basil, and frost-sensitive flowers like marigolds, zinnia, and geraniums.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.” “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (YCPT), an Oath Keepers group […] The post Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Republican-turned-Democrat Kris Mayes running for AZ attorney general
PHOENIX — Kris Mayes is hoping her vast resume in law and politics – an advantage she has over her less experienced opponent - convinces voters she is the right candidate to run the state’s top prosecutor’s office. An over-achiever at a young age. Raised on...
AZFamily
Yavapai County combats disinformation ahead of midterms with no elections director
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Election Day is on, and with two weeks to go Yavapai County doesn’t have an elections director. The longtime former director – Lynn Constabile, stepped down, saying she was tired of just how nasty things had become. Yavapai County tried to fill the position but said few people applied.
theprescotttimes.com
Road Construction For Black Canyon City Now
RUBBERIZED CHIP SEAL (FY 22-23) PROJECT # 2222712. Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2’’ chip seal, fog seal and striping. The chip seal is a rapid moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health for winter season with new hours
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30 am to 1 pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
theprescotttimes.com
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of October 31, 2022. The City of Prescott and their contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are set to begin the Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project the week of October 31, 2022. The project consists of improvements to the trail corridor that parallels Granite Creek between Aubrey Street and Granite Creek Park. Trail improvements consist of new lighting, signage, enhanced access points and a compact surface providing safe access for all users. In addition to trail improvements, the project includes cleaning and pruning vegetation in the creek bed, and constructing erosion and flood mitigation measures throughout the corridor. The work in the creek will improve flow and aesthetics while maintaining the creek’s natural riparian habitat.
Comments / 0