Man charged with spree of attacks in Orange County
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen in Corona
Mom charged with killing 2-year-old son in Eastvale
Police seize gun from 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man and Woman Found Dead In Coachella
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby, Grandmother Inside
Suspect taken into custody after threatening to bomb Orange County train station
Police arrest Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims
Orange County man goes on spree of assaults in Tustin: Police
1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Multi Vehicle Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Santa Ana
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Riverside County due to court backlog
The Riverside County courts are dismissing hundreds of criminal cases due to a massive backlog and the decision is concerning to victims and prosecutors.
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Man dead, 3 injured after multi-car crash in Fullerton
