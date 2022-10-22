ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Mary J. Blige Eats And Leaves No Crumbs In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBUyp_0ijBA6jO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ki0iQ_0ijBA6jO00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Mary J. Blige’s fashion during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour is on a whole other level and we cannot get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B took to Instagram once again to snatch all of our edges and give her followers more of what to expect when they go to see her on tour from the fashion side of things when she uploaded a series of photos and showed off her killer style from her latest stop.

In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a Louis Vuttion look to perfection that showed off her killer curves and toned legs. For her look, she donned yellow and brown puffer jacket with matching shorts and boots. She added a reminder and gold top to the look that featured chains and buckles throughout. She accessorized the snesmbel wit matching yellow shades and wore oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot.

“ I been on these b tches neck so long sometimes my foot get stuck!! Yes @iamcardib !!!! #GoodMorningGorgeousTour @hologic” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

Mary’s is absolutely SERVING while on tour we can’t get enough of her killer style!  Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage

Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

325
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy