Read full article on original website
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Dig Pink Night Highlights USI’s Final Homestand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-21, 1-10 OVC) will begin a four-game homestand with a dual against Morehead State University (11-11, 7-4 OVC) on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Screaming Eagles Arena. Highlighting Friday’s match is “Dig Pink Night” where the Screaming Eagles are set to show support for breast cancer awareness and its survivors. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink to Friday’s match.
city-countyobserver.com
USI is 8th at Braun Intercollegiate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf was ninth at the University of Evansville’s Braun Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday, posting a 666 (328-338) after 36 holes. The intercollegiate was hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Screaming Eagles were sixth after the first-round...
city-countyobserver.com
Borisova And Petrova Help UE Rally In Final Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – In Tuesday’s final day of the Braun Intercollegiate, Magdalena Borisova and Kate Petrova helped the University of Evansville women’s golf team put forth a furious rally to come home in second place at Oak Meadow Country Club. The Purple Aces duo each completed the...
city-countyobserver.com
USI MEN’S SOCCER TEAM RETURNS HOME
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer returns home to Strassweg Field this week as they welcome in Western Illinois University on Wednesay, October 26, with a 7pm kickoff. This is the first of the Screaming Eagles final two home matches of the season. USI will host St. Thomas University in the home finale on November 2 at 2pm.
city-countyobserver.com
USI wins and secures OVC Tournament berth on Senior Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer clinched a berth into the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship Tournament Sunday following a 2-0 home win in the regular season finale against Eastern Illinois University. The Screaming Eagles’ seniors led the way for USI toward the 2-0...
city-countyobserver.com
Three Aces rank in the top ten at Braun Intercollegiate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Mallory Russell, Allison Enchelmayer and Kate Petrova carded scores of 78 to lead the University of Evansville women’s golf team in Monday’s opening round of the Braun Intercollegiate at Oak Meadow Country Club. UE’s trio rank in a tie for 9th place in the...
Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding […]
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
american-rails.com
Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History
Indiana was behind only Ohio in interurban mileage, containing 1,825 miles at its peak. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," every notable town/city in the state was served by a rapid transit system, except Bloomington. Nearly all of these systems...
city-countyobserver.com
Jeff Deig To Receive 2022 Champion Of Youth First Award
Youth First, Inc. will honor community leader Jeff Deig at its 2022 Breakfast of Champions event on Wednesday, October 26, at 7:00 am at Friedman Park Event Center in Newburgh. Deig will receive the Dr. William Wooten Champion of Youth First Award. Also celebrated at this highly anticipated event are...
wevv.com
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
southernillinoisnow.com
Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire
A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
14news.com
State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - : A 500,000 square ft. factory is set to land in southwest Indiana. “This was a perfect fit for not only the company, but for our region as well,” said Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Vice President of Economic and Community Development Jenna Richardt. Avangard...
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
vincennespbs.org
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
city-countyobserver.com
Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield Foundation Award $300,000 To Youth First, Inc.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to Award $300,000 to Youth First, Inc. For Multi-Year Gift to Provide Mental Health Support for Indiana Students. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is investing in mental health support for Indiana youth. The organization will award a gift of $100,000 per year for three years to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of Indiana students.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
Comments / 0