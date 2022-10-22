ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Dig Pink Night Highlights USI’s Final Homestand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-21, 1-10 OVC) will begin a four-game homestand with a dual against Morehead State University (11-11, 7-4 OVC) on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Screaming Eagles Arena. Highlighting Friday’s match is “Dig Pink Night” where the Screaming Eagles are set to show support for breast cancer awareness and its survivors. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink to Friday’s match.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI is 8th at Braun Intercollegiate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf was ninth at the University of Evansville’s Braun Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday, posting a 666 (328-338) after 36 holes. The intercollegiate was hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Screaming Eagles were sixth after the first-round...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Borisova And Petrova Help UE Rally In Final Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – In Tuesday’s final day of the Braun Intercollegiate, Magdalena Borisova and Kate Petrova helped the University of Evansville women’s golf team put forth a furious rally to come home in second place at Oak Meadow Country Club. The Purple Aces duo each completed the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI MEN’S SOCCER TEAM RETURNS HOME

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer returns home to Strassweg Field this week as they welcome in Western Illinois University on Wednesay, October 26, with a 7pm kickoff. This is the first of the Screaming Eagles final two home matches of the season. USI will host St. Thomas University in the home finale on November 2 at 2pm.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI wins and secures OVC Tournament berth on Senior Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer clinched a berth into the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship Tournament Sunday following a 2-0 home win in the regular season finale against Eastern Illinois University. The Screaming Eagles’ seniors led the way for USI toward the 2-0...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Three Aces rank in the top ten at Braun Intercollegiate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Mallory Russell, Allison Enchelmayer and Kate Petrova carded scores of 78 to lead the University of Evansville women’s golf team in Monday’s opening round of the Braun Intercollegiate at Oak Meadow Country Club. UE’s trio rank in a tie for 9th place in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes leaf pick-up schedule 2022

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes has recently released the official schedule for leaf pickup around the communities. The guidelines state that residents should not mix twigs, limbs, or branches in with their leaf piles as it will cause clogs in the intake hose used by the city to collect the leaves, adding […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
american-rails.com

Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History

Indiana was behind only Ohio in interurban mileage, containing 1,825 miles at its peak. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," every notable town/city in the state was served by a rapid transit system, except Bloomington. Nearly all of these systems...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Jeff Deig To Receive 2022 Champion Of Youth First Award

Youth First, Inc. will honor community leader Jeff Deig at its 2022 Breakfast of Champions event on Wednesday, October 26, at 7:00 am at Friedman Park Event Center in Newburgh. Deig will receive the Dr. William Wooten Champion of Youth First Award. Also celebrated at this highly anticipated event are...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
PRINCETON, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire

A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
MARION COUNTY, IL
14news.com

State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - : A 500,000 square ft. factory is set to land in southwest Indiana. “This was a perfect fit for not only the company, but for our region as well,” said Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Vice President of Economic and Community Development Jenna Richardt. Avangard...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season

We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Rivet Students Evacuated

A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield Foundation Award $300,000 To Youth First, Inc.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to Award $300,000 to Youth First, Inc. For Multi-Year Gift to Provide Mental Health Support for Indiana Students. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is investing in mental health support for Indiana youth. The organization will award a gift of $100,000 per year for three years to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of Indiana students.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy