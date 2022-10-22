ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton tops Oswego; secures No. 1 seed for football playoffs

FULTON — Fulton’s air attack is more than just a passing fancy. The Red Raiders were practically perfect with their passing game in Friday’s 57-14 varsity football victory over rival Oswego at the D. Donald Distin Athletic Complex.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

New girls state soccer poll: 3 new Section III teams make rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. With playoffs nearly completed, some teams that have made their way to the section final four make an appearance in this week’s rankings, and some teams that were ranked last week fell out of the rankings after suffering early round upsets.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s O-line is up for the Joe Moore Award. The unit has come a long way since 2020

Syracuse, N.Y. — Matthew Bergeron remembers the criticism his unit received during Syracuse football’s 2020 season. The offensive line was one of the most inexperienced entering the 2019 season after losing three starters. It allowed Tommy DeVito to be the most-sacked QB in all of college football in 2019 and 2020. On top of that, it suffered repeated blows in the form of injuries to its limited personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Orange name captains for 2022-23 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The captains of the Syracuse women’s basketball team was selected for the 2022-23 season. The Orange will be led by captains Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, Kyra Wood, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

